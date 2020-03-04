PUSD Governing Board approves offering 5% raises to all employees starting next school year

All Prescott Unified School District employees will be getting a 5% pay hike for the coming year thanks to the Governing Board’s unanimous decision to adopt a 2020-2021 budget with these increases.

After a budget summit two weeks ago, the Governing Board Tuesday night, March 3, finalized the administration’s proposed package. For the first time in almost a decade, administrators see no need for any staff cuts and are seeing modest student enrollment increases; about 70 students more this year and another 25 anticipated for next year.

The highlight of this budget is the pay increase Superintendent Joe Howard said is moving the salary and wage needle so the district becomes more competitive. Even with these raises, he noted, PUSD salaries remain somewhat lower than some of its peer and other state districts.

Board member Deb Dillon queried how the district will retain those increases in future years. Chief Financial Officer Brian Moore explained that those costs are embedded into the budget formula and so will be sustained versus one-time dollars that need to be replenished.

Howard has long suggested this district’s most prized possession is its people working with this community’s almost 4,000 students each day.

The board’s budget vote is rooted in anticipated revenues and expenses, an increase of $1.473 million. The actual final figures based on state funding conservatively estimated by Moore will not be known until the end of June. At that time, the official budget amount will be known, as well as the coming tax rate.

Though all public education maintenance and operation funding is rooted in the state’s per-pupil formula, Prescott taxpayers are responsible for paying the bill. Unlike in some districts that receive equalization dollars from the state based on property tax rates, Prescott’s assessed property values are high enough that the state does not award it any equalization dollars.

The existing 2019-2020 budget, to be adjusted in May to reflect actual enrollment, is $25.84 million.

With approval of the “philosophical” budget, Howard asked the board to approve the awarding of contracts to all of the district’s current employees. He noted this is the earliest the district has adopted a budget and awarded contracts. The board again unanimously agreed, and contracts were to be distributed as of Wednesday, March 4, with a deadline return date of March 31.

In other business, the board approved investing $150,000 of one-time discretionary funds into a pilot revenue-seeking outreach program that will allow the district to assist students in both language arts and math, as well as offer professional development and instructional coaching assistance to other districts.

With these dollars, Director of Professional Development Kelli Bradstreet said the plan is to hire a full-time elementary literacy specialist to work with the three elementary schools and a part-time math specialist to work with Mile High Middle School. AZMerit test and other assessment scores have identified the need for some intervention in these subject areas.

Beyond that, Bradstreet said the plan is to offer opportunities to enable district instructional coaches to serve as outreach trainers to other districts. This will bolster their leadership and instructional skills as they share techniques reaping benefits for students in Prescott, Bradstreet said. As part of the outreach plan, Bradstreet intends to offer herself as an advisor to other districts that may want assistance with professional development and curriculum instruction.

The outreach is expected to eventually generate income, but any professional fees have yet to be determined or offered.

Howard boasted that Bradstreet’s leadership with professional development and curriculum instruction, working along with Assistant Superintendent Mardi Read, is “unbelievable.” He said he has long encouraged her to write a book.

“Our strength is instruction, and we’re willing to share it,” Howard said, noting that garnering collaborations and sharing best educational practices means more to him than money, though he expects there is financial value in what his district staff has to offer. “At the same time, we’re validating the work of the great people we have working for us.”

Board member and retired educator Connie Donovan said she believes this speaks to the “spirit” of the educators that work in northern Arizona.

“I think it’s really cool,” Donovan said. “I love it.”