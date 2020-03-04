OFFERS
From Prescott YMCA to "American Ninja Warrior": Local gym coach to compete on television show

Jimmy Mikrut, boys gymnastics coach at the James Family Prescott YMCA is heading to Los Angeles to compete on the “American Ninja Warrior” television program Friday, March 13. (Jimmy Mikrut/Courtesy)

Jimmy Mikrut, boys gymnastics coach at the James Family Prescott YMCA is heading to Los Angeles to compete on the "American Ninja Warrior" television program Friday, March 13. (Jimmy Mikrut/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: March 4, 2020 9:45 p.m.

photo

Jimmy Mikrut has been a gymnastics coach at the James Family Prescott YMCA for three years and will go to Los Angeles to compete on "American Ninja Warrior" Friday, March 13. (Jeannie Mikrut/Courtesy)

Acting on a desire to make a positive impact on a lot of people and have fun along the way, Jimmy Mikrut, boys gymnastics coach at the James Family Prescott YMCA, is heading to Los Angeles next week to compete on season 12 of “American Ninja Warrior.”

“I feel like I’ve already started to do that in this community with coaching where I’ve had hundreds of kids, and I think I’ve really made a big impact on their lives, but I want to take that to a bigger scale personally,” Mikrut said. “I feel like ‘American Ninja Warrior’ could be like a conduit to help me maybe get influence to help more people.”

Mikrut, who has been a gymnastics coach at the YMCA for three years and spent two years lifeguarding, said he wants to inspire all the kids he coaches and possibly even start a new program there.

He said he also wants to be on the show for the adventure and the ability to have fun and do some cool things.

Mikrut said he faced “pretty low odds” to get on the show. About 95,000 people applied this year, and he made it as one of 500 or 600 people accepted, he said.

He’ll be competing in Los Angeles Friday, March 13. Though the premiere date of “American Ninja Warrior’s 12th season has not yet been announced, seasons 10 and 11 premiered in late May.

To get ready, Mikrut said he’s been working out about six to seven hours a day and trains in Phoenix three days a week with people who have been on the show. His background in gymnastics, along with three years in ballet and a whole childhood of working out, has helped him to prepare, he said. Still, once he gets there, it’s going to be nerve-wracking, Mikrut said.

“I’m feeling really confident about the first few stages. I’ll probably be able to breeze through them and we’ll see,” he said. “Hopefully it’s going to be fun, because if it’s not fun, then it’s going to be stressful.”

photo

Jimmy Mikrut has been a gymnastics coach at the James Family Prescott YMCA for three years and will go to Los Angeles to compete on “American Ninja Warrior” Friday, March 13. (Jeannie Mikrut/Courtesy)

One thing Mikrut said he’s had to work on more than most aspects is his grip strength. When he got called by the casting producer, he was told he was going to be a physically bigger contestant in terms of bulkiness while most who compete are taller and built more like rock climbers, Mikrut said.

Should he go all the way, it’s going to feel pretty awesome, he said. There’s a lot of things he could do with the $1 million prize, Mikrut said.

“I feel like if you make that much money and you have that much money, the best thing to do with it would be to use that money to help others,” he said. “If you walk in there with a purpose, you’d better follow through with that purpose. I’m in that competition to win, but if I win that money, I’ll probably use it to help the community.”

Mikrut already said he has an idea of expanding the YMCA’s gym. It’s decently sized but he’s built the boys gymnastics program from the ground up, and it could use some better funding, he said.

With the whole YMCA knowing he’s going to compete on the show, it feels good to walk around and have that support, Mikrut said.

