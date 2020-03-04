OFFERS
Wed, March 04
Prescott Fire Department travels to Florida to accept accreditation status

Prescott Fire Department officials accept Accredited Agency status from the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) in Florida on Monday, March 3, 2020. (PFD/Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 4, 2020 8:50 p.m.

The Prescott Fire Department (PFD) has received Accredited Agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) for meeting the criteria established through the CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program.

The department is one of 259 agencies nationally, 11 in Arizona, and the only one in Yavapai County to achieve Internationally Accredited Agency status with the CFAI and the Center for Public Safety Excellence, Inc. (CPSE).

It took nearly two years of work to achieve the status. The process necessitated the development of a comprehensive Community Risk Assessment, a Standards of Cover document, a five-year Strategic Plan and a Fire and Emergency Services Self-Assessment Manual.

In November of 2019, PFD went through an onsite third-party review of the department. Seeing that the department met the standards, the assessors recommended that they appear in front of the CFAI to be considered for the accreditation status.

Members of the department traveled to Orlando, Florida to answer any further questions from the commission. After further questioning, the commission approved the recommendation to award the department with the status.

“This recommendation is instrumental in setting us apart from most departments in that it subjects us to an independent peer review to verify and validate our capabilities against nationally recognized best practices,” PFD Accreditation Manager and Battalion Chief Ralph Lucas said.

Prescott Fire Chief Dennis Light said that efforts like this to improve and encourage best practices will never cease at the department.

“Becoming an accredited agency is not the end, it is the beginning,” Light said.

In order to maintain the status, the department will have to regularly evaluate its processes and improvement. It will have to submit annual reports to the CFAI, detailing its actions with regard to compliance and process improvement for each of the 10 specific categories and 252 individual performance indicators.

The accreditation is valid for five years before being reviewed and considered for re-accreditation.

Information provided by the Prescott Fire Department.

