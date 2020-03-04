OFFERS
Phoenix mayor seeks backing for study to tackle homelessness

In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, front left, gets a hug from CEO of Native American Connections Diana Yazzie Devine, front right, during an open house ceremony at Native American Connections Urban Living on Fillmore affordable housing unit, in Phoenix. Gallego on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, called for a shared regional response to surging homelessness and lack of affordable housing in and around Phoenix, saying more money and longer term solutions are needed to tackle what she said is "a crisis situation." (Ross D. Franklin/AP, file)

ANITA SNOW, Associated Press
Originally Published: March 4, 2020 10:55 a.m.

PHOENIX — Mayor Kate Gallego sought backing Wednesday from the full City Council for a comprehensive study of what she says is a crisis involving the homeless in the nation's fifth largest city.

Phoenix is the latest U.S. city to look for new answers to the age-old problem of how to ensure sufficient shelter for people without permanent homes.

Gallego said because she considers Phoenix homelessness an emergency she will tentatively support a request to add 500 beds to the massive Central Arizona Shelter Services, where hundreds of people without homes already congregate downtown. But she says long term she prefers a scattering of smaller shelters around the greater Phoenix area.

The mayor Tuesday announced plans for the study, calling for a regional response to surging homelessness and lack of affordable housing in and around Phoenix. She also said more money and longer term solutions are needed.

Gallego said she wants to add $3 million to the $20 million the city already budgets annually on homelessness and a lack of affordable housing but said other cities, Maricopa County and the state should provide more help.

The Maricopa County Association of Governments said a one night count in early 2019 found some 6,600 people in metro Phoenix were homeless.

