Obituary: Rita (Carson) Novak
Rita (Carson) Novak was born June 7th, 1942 in Cairo, Ill., daughter of Lewis and Mabel Carson.
She passed away on February 28th, 2020 in her home in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Rita grew up in Southern Illinois, where she was a proud graduate of Southern Illinois University at Carbondale.
She spent her professional years living in Chicago, where she excelled professionally working in advertising until retiring from the American Bar Association Press.
During her retirement years in Arizona, she enjoyed travel, Zumba classes, walking, and quiet nights at home with husband, Jim.
She enjoyed traveling to Chicago and St. Louis to spend time with family and friends as well.
She always had a love for animals, especially with a special place in her heart for Siamese cats.
Rita will be lovingly remembered by her husband Jim, daughter, Sara, son, Paul, granddaughters, Allison and Kaitlyn, beloved daughter and sister-in-law to the Ameel and Bross families, as well as by many friends. Services will be private to the family, in lieu of flowers please send donations to the Alzheimer’s Association and the Yavapai Humane Society.
Information provided by survivors.
