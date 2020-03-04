Letter: Expressing
Editor:
So whether you are a ‘political activist’ that has stood on the north side, or the opposing south side, of the corner of Gurley and Cortez … chanting your political mantras and displaying your respective signage … have you considered that you are akin to our Congress, expressing and voting along stringent party lines for their own self-interest and privileged preservation and sense of self-importance … regardless of which party they belong to. Maybe come up with a personal plan to effect beneficial community change and personally carry it out, rather than simply stand on the corner advertising opposing views of which we are all already familiar and that does nothing for our community.
Rick Dell’Ergo
Prescott
