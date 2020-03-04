Kayla’s Hands Park to close for installation of new shade structure
PRESCOTT — The City of Prescott will close Kayla’s Hands Park from March 10 through the end of April to install a large shade cover over the playground.
This will provide for a much better playground experience for the users while extending the life expectancy of the playground surfacing, according to a news release.
This project is paid for by donations from the local Kiwanis Club in partnership with the City of Prescott.
“We want to thank Prescott Kiwanis and the Harold James Foundation for their financial support of this project,” said Joe Baynes, director of Recreation Services for the city. “This will be a great enhancement to Kayla’s Hands Park.”
The park is located at the edge of Pioneer Park in northwest Prescott. It is in honor of Kayla Mueller of Prescott who was killed in 2015 after being kidnapped and held for more than 500 days by ISIS. For more information, visit Prescott-az.gov or call 928-777-1552.
Information provided by the City of Prescott.
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- 18-year-old Prescott Valley man accepts plea agreement for child abuse at Gummy Bear child care center
- Body found in Prescott Valley home where garage fire occurred; police investigating
- Editorial cartoon (1) : March 1, 2020
- 84-year-old Prescott woman jumps Whiskey Row street curb, damages door of business
- Report: Gateway Mall power may be shut off, property owner says bill has been paid
- Dump truck rolls on residential street in Prescott; driver injured
- Minor planet named after Prescott meteorite hunter
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 27, 2020
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- 18-year-old Prescott Valley man accepts plea agreement for child abuse at Gummy Bear child care center
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: