Kayla’s Hands Park to close for installation of new shade structure

PRESCOTT — The City of Prescott will close Kayla’s Hands Park from March 10 through the end of April to install a large shade cover over the playground.

This will provide for a much better playground experience for the users while extending the life expectancy of the playground surfacing, according to a news release.

This project is paid for by donations from the local Kiwanis Club in partnership with the City of Prescott.

“We want to thank Prescott Kiwanis and the Harold James Foundation for their financial support of this project,” said Joe Baynes, director of Recreation Services for the city. “This will be a great enhancement to Kayla’s Hands Park.”

The park is located at the edge of Pioneer Park in northwest Prescott. It is in honor of Kayla Mueller of Prescott who was killed in 2015 after being kidnapped and held for more than 500 days by ISIS. For more information, visit Prescott-az.gov or call 928-777-1552.

Information provided by the City of Prescott.