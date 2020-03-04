OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, March 04
Weather  53.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

It's up again for stocks as Wall Street's wild ride extends

Traders gather at a post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Stocks surged in early trading on Wall Street, led by health care stocks after Joe Biden scored a number of Super Tuesday wins. (Richard Drew/AP)

Traders gather at a post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Stocks surged in early trading on Wall Street, led by health care stocks after Joe Biden scored a number of Super Tuesday wins. (Richard Drew/AP)

STAN CHOE and DAMIAN J. TROISE, AP Business Writers
Originally Published: March 4, 2020 10:15 a.m.

NEW YORK — Stocks jumped Wednesday morning and clawed back much of their sharp losses from the day before as Wall Street's wild, virus-fueled swings extend into a third week.

Health care stocks led the market's spurt after a strong performance by Joe Biden in state primaries on Tuesday moved him to top-tier status for the Democratic presidential nomination. Many investors believe he is more friendly to businesses than the other top contender, Bernie Sanders, whose proposals for health care and the economy could hurt profits at insurers and other companies.

Investors are also anticipating other central banks will follow up on the Federal Reserve’s surprise move Tuesday to slash interest rates by half a percentage point in hopes of protecting the economy from the economic fallout of a fast-spreading virus. Canada's central bank cut rates on Wednesday, also by half a percentage point and citing the virus' effect.

The S&P 500 was up 1.6%, as of 11:45 a.m. Eastern time. It recovered more than half its loss from the day before, when worries flared about how effective rate cuts can be in a health crisis. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 484 points, or 1.9%, to 26,411 and the Nasdaq rose 1.7%.

Some measures of fear in the market eased, but Treasury yields fell again toward more record lows in a sign that the bond market remains concerned about the economic pain possible from the fast-spreading virus. Companies around the world are already saying the virus is sapping away earnings due to supply chain disruptions and weaker sales, with General Electric becoming the latest to warn its investors.

Even though many investors say they know lower interest rates will not halt the spread of the virus, they want to see central banks and other authorities do what they can to lessen the damage. The S&P 500 sank 2.8% on Tuesday after a brief relief rally triggered by the Fed’s rate cut fizzled.

“Monetary policy can only take us so far, but at least it’s a step,” said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset. "Investors will take comfort in coordinated central bank action. I take comfort in knowing this isn’t the plague, we’ll eventually get through this.”

The Bank of England has a meeting on March 26 on interest rates. The European Central Bank and others around the world have already cut rates below zero, meanwhile, which limits their monetary policy firepower. But economists say they could make other moves, such as freeing up banks to lend more.

An indicator of fear in the market, which measures how much traders are paying to protect themselves from future swings for the S&P 500, eased by 10% in morning trading. The price of gold, which tends to rise when investors are feeling fearful, also dipped $1.30 to $1,643.10 per ounce.

But the bond market, which was among the earliest to flash red flags about the economic pain from the virus, was still showing caution. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 0.97% from 1.01% late Tuesday, a day after sinking 0.08 percentage points and dipping below 1% for the first time in history. Yields fall when investors are worried about weaker economic growth and inflation.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more on expectations for Fed actions, slumped to 0.64% from 0.71% as traders increase bets that the Fed will cut rates even deeper this year.

Health care stocks in the S&P 500 jumped 3.6% for the biggest gain by far among the 11 sectors that make up the index. UnitedHealth Group rose 8.9%, Anthem jumped 13.2% and Cigna added 9%.

A Biden nomination would be more welcome on Wall Street than a nod for Sanders, who is campaigning on a proposal to enact “Medicare For All.”

“It’s probably a trend toward more of the same in terms of the market and the regulatory and business environment,” said Ablin. “I don’t think investors are looking for revolution.”

Data reports released Wednesday painted a U.S. economy that was still holding up, at least in the earliest days of the virus spreading to the country. The country's services industries grew at a faster rate last month than economists expected, according to a report from the Institute for Supply Management. Hiring at private employers was stronger than expected in February, according to a report from payroll processor ADP, though slower than January's pace. That could be an encouraging sign for the comprehensive jobs report coming from the government at the end of the week.

Markets have been on edge for two weeks, with the S&P 500 down just under 10% from its record on Feb. 19, amid worries about how much economic damage the coronavirus will do. The big swings in recent days will likely continue until investors get a sense of what the worst-case scenario really is in the virus outbreak. They need to see the number of new infections at least slow its acceleration, analysts say.

Indexes jumped on Monday, and the Dow had its best day in more than a decade on rising anticipation for coordinated support from the Fed and other central banks. That followed a dismal week that erased gains for 2020.

The tide rose for stocks around the world on Wednesday. In Europe, Germany's DAX returned 0.6%, the French CAC 40 rose 0.8% and the FTSE 100 in London gained 1%. In Asia, South Korea's Kospi jumped 2.2%. Japan's Nikkei 225 inched up 0.1%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong slipped 0.2% and stocks in Shanghai rose 0.6%.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Stock indexes rise on Wall Street following a 7-day rout
Tech companies lead US stock rally following global gains
Stocks move broadly higher as turbulent week nears its end
Dow surges 5% on hopes for central bank help on the economy
US stocks end turbulent week with broad gains
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries