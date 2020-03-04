OFFERS
Frontier Rotary Club hosts program to promote transplant donations

Jeana Moore’s most recent walk started in January in Yuma and will take her some 465 miles to various places across this state. (Jeana Moore/Courtesy)

Jeana Moore’s most recent walk started in January in Yuma and will take her some 465 miles to various places across this state. (Jeana Moore/Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 4, 2020 8 p.m.

photo

Jenna Moore’s backpack with a sign attached that reads, Text LIFE to 61474. (Jeana Moore/Courtesy)

A Deer Park, Washington Rotarian who has walked more than 4,000 miles in a decade to raise money and awareness about bone marrow transplants will be giving a talk and signing up potential donors at the Prescott Frontier Rotary Club’s noon meeting on March 10 at the Guacamaya’s Restaurant.

Jeana Moore’s most recent walk started in January in Yuma and will take her some 465 miles to various places across this state, said club communication/program director Mike Payson in a news release. Her understanding of the power of bone transplants is rooted in a family medical crisis, the release said.

Moore’s granddaughter, Jada, underwent a bone marrow transplant after she was born with a rare form of infant cancer. Moore established the Jada Bascom Foundation to bring attention to the need for bone marrow donors. She then started walking across the country with a sign attached to her backpack that reads “Text LIFE to 61474.” To date, Moore has signed up 5,000 donors to the National Bone Marrow Program, the release said. Moore considers this walk a way to bring further attention to Hispanic and Native American populations who are among the few donors and recipients to the national program, the news release said.

“This is a great example of how one person, in this case, a Rotarian, can have an incredible impact on making the world a better place!” Payson said. “She is a spitfire, totally dedicated to what she does, and for this tiny, older lady to do what does is almost beyond belief!”

The program is open to anyone who wishes to attend. Lunch costs $14 with a donor signup to take place after the meeting until 3 p.m. To make a lunch reservation, or more information, contact Payson at 928-379-5105.

Information provided by Frontier Rotary Club.

