Free 'Choir and Ukulele Concert,' Saturday, March 7

A “Choir and Ukulele Concert” will be held at the First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St. in Prescott from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 7.

This event features the choral group “Tapestry” and four small ensembles from the Prescott Ukulele Guild.

Admission is free. For more information, call 928-445-4555

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.