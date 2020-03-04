Editorial: Speed limits should not be mere suggestions

Speeding is more than just about whether you are driving faster than everyone else. It concerns being a danger to the community and staying safe yourself.

Some streets and highways are designed to handle a certain speed, under normal conditions. This is also why officials set speed limits; to be certain that drivers are not going as fast as they want.

That would be one reason why people were concerned when a state lawmaker from Lake Havasu City, stopped for speeding in 2019, was caught on video bragging about driving 140 mph — and thought he had immunity to do so.

That is also why residents and visitors magically slow down — or at least check their speedometer — when they see a police car. If they were driving faster than the speed limit, intentionally or accidentally, they do not want to get a ticket.

And, “The No. 1 cause for our collisions is ‘speed too fast for the conditions,’ which would be a rear-end crash, going too fast around a corner, or what have you,” said Sgt. Robert Brown of the Prescott Valley Police Department.

Then why would the Arizona Senate, on a 17-13 vote, this past week send to the House legislation that eliminates the possibility you could be arrested if you drive faster than 85 mph?

Senate Bill 1669 would make posted speed limits more of a suggestion, rather than the law in Arizona. It says criminal penalties could be imposed only on someone driving at least 20 mph over the posted speed. It also would wipe out civil traffic fines for those who are doing only 10 mph over the posted limit on highways and open roads.

Police already do not make a stop when they see a driver going 5 to 10 mph over the posted speed limit, especially if they are going with the flow of traffic. And the driving public generally knows that.

The likely result, should SB 1669 become law and you are caught doing 76 mph in a 65 zone, would be a ticket for wasting “a finite resource.” That dates back to the 1970s and the gasoline crisis.

Right now that ticket (28-702.01A) is set at $75, except in Prescott Valley, where it is $74, and it doesn’t get reported to your insurance company. Under SB 1669 it would be $15 and you still would not see your insurance premiums increase.

This ranks up there with the latest attempt at legalizing fireworks. These types of proposals make little to no sense for the residents of Arizona as a whole.

Sadly, they have the same sponsor, Sen. David Gowan, R-Sierra Vista.

We should not change the speed limit (or make it meaningless) — or legalize fireworks — just because you can.

We have health and safety among our priorities. Too bad Gowan does not.

Update — The bill about speed limits (SB 1669) next goes to the House, while the one about fireworks (SB 1667) died in the Senate.