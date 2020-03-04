OFFERS
Earlier primary brings host of changes to 2020 election season

Yavapai County Elections Director Lynn Constabile, left, and Chief Deputy County Recorder Karen McCracken display the winning designs for the “I Voted” sticker contest that was conducted in Yavapai County high schools in the spring of 2019. The two designs — one hand-drawn and the other digitally designed — will be given to Yavapai County voters during the 2020 election season. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

Yavapai County Elections Director Lynn Constabile, left, and Chief Deputy County Recorder Karen McCracken display the winning designs for the "I Voted" sticker contest that was conducted in Yavapai County high schools in the spring of 2019. The two designs — one hand-drawn and the other digitally designed — will be given to Yavapai County voters during the 2020 election season. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: March 4, 2020 9:39 p.m.

Updated as of Wednesday, March 4, 2020 9:55 PM

A chain reaction of changes set off by an earlier primary date has the Yavapai County election process ramping up sooner than usual.

Officials with the County Elections and Recorder’s offices told the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors this week that because the primary was moved up to early August (Aug. 4) — from its previous late-August timeframe — a number of election milestones have been accelerated, too.

And some of those are about to begin. For instance, the county will begin accepting nominating petitions early next week for the positions up for election.

County Elections Director Lynn Constabile noted that candidates can begin filing their petitions on Monday, March 9. (Because the statutorily-set date of March 7 falls on a Saturday, the filing start was postponed for two days.)

Already, more than two dozen prospective candidates have filed statements of interest — another new requirement this year — to indicate that they are planning to run for county office.

In the race for five Board of Supervisors seats, 18 prospective candidates had filed their statements of interest by Wednesday, March 4.

Another three had indicated interest in running for county attorney as well as for county treasurer, and two are listed for sheriff.

One candidate each has also indicated interested in constable, county assessor, county attorney, Superior Court Judge, Division 4, and Superior Court Judge, Division 7.

A complete list of those who have filled out statements of interest is available on the Elections and Voter Registration website at http://www.yavapai.us/electionsvr/, under the election link: “2020 Potential County Candidates.”

In order for prospective candidates to be circulating nominating petitions, they must have already filled out a statement of interest, Constabile said.

The deadline for filing is April 6.

Another change that was earlier approved by the state legislature gives the county an extra week to tabulate ballots before the election.

Previously, counties were allowed to begin tabulating ballots seven days before Election Day. That has been changed to 14 days.

Early voters are also given more leeway to correct problems with their ballots under the recent changes.

Constabile pointed out that early voters with inconsistent signatures who are contacted for verification now have three to five business days (depending on the type of election) after Election Day to go into county offices to “cure” their signature. The change also applies to some vote-by-mail elections.

The Aug. 4 general primary is separate from the Presidential Preference Election, which is scheduled for March 17.

Constabile and Karen McCracken, chief deputy recorder, told the board that early voting for the Presidential Preference Election has been relatively low so far — likely because the field of Democratic candidates continues to change, and voters are waiting until closer to Election Day to choose.

By Wednesday, 7,752 ballots had been filed voters registered as Democrats, county officials said. As of this past week, the county had about 32,000 registered Democratic voters.

Almost 85% of Yavapai County’s Democratic Party voters received early-voter ballots in the mail for the Presidential Preference Election, according to information from the Recorder’s Office.

“That means nearly 15% of the more than 32,000 registered

Democrats could be out on election day to vote in person,” states a news release from McCracken.

Referring to the ongoing fear about the spread of the Coronavirus, the release adds, “One great way to avoid the crowds, and possibly the Coronavirus, is to vote from home.”

Ballots must be received back at the county by 7 pm on Election Day, March 17, and the county recommends mailing ballots no later than the Wednesday before the election, the news release states.

“If you’d rather not mail back your ballot, drop it off any time between now and Election Day, at 7 p.m. The Yavapai County Recorder has set up 13 drop boxes across Yavapai County, which are not only convenient but also save the county thousands of dollars each year in return postage,” says the news release.

Voters can still request an early ballot until the end of this week. Registrar of Voters Laurin Custis said, “This Friday, March 6, at 5 p.m. is the latest you can request an early ballot for this upcoming Presidential Preference Election (PPE).”

It is also possible to go in and vote an early ballot from one of the county’s two locations (1015 Fair St. Prescott M‐F 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; or 10 S. 6th St., Cottonwood, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) after Friday.

But those who want the ballot mailed to them must go in before 5 p.m., Friday, March 6 in order for the ballot to get in the mail in time.

Only registered Democrats can vote in the March 17 Presidential Preference Election.

County’s ‘I Voted’ stickers will be unique

By CINDY BARKS

Yavapai County voters will sport customized stickers this year to indicate that they have done their civic duty.

A contest that took place in local high schools about a year ago has produced two different “I voted in Yavapai County” stickers — one hand-drawn and the other digitally created.

Chief Deputy County Recorder Karen McCracken and Elections Director Lynn Constablile unveiled the winning stickers during a Wednesday, March 4, meeting of the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors.

Registrar of Voters Laurin Custis said county officials approached local high schools about the contest in the spring of 2019.

“Hand-drawn and digital works of art were submitted by countywide high school students to be replicated and used during the 2020 Presidential Election cycle,” states a news release about the contest.

Custis said employees in the Elections and Recorder’s Offices reviewed the entries and voted on their favorites.

The two winners were:

• Emily Hobson, hand-drawn category winner, Prescott High School.

• Logan Pratt, digital category winner, Camp Verde High School.

Hobson’s design depicts a colorful sunset over a distant butte, while Pratt’s uses the Arizona flag design and a check mark for “I Voted.”

Custis said the county started the contest in 2019 so that the stickers would be printed and ready for the 2020 election.

Several hundred-thousand stickers were printed, Custis said, noting that they will be used throughout the 2020 election season.

