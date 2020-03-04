County Supervisor candidate Harry Oberg hosting campaign lunch
Harry Oberg will officially launch his campaign for County Supervisor, District 1, on Tuesday, March 10, at The Western Heritage Center, 156 S. Montezuma St., Prescott, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The event will feature Oberg’s announcement address explaining why he is running to join the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors. Appetizers and a cash bar with beer and wine will be available.
Oberg, a lifelong Republican, believes his career as Mayor of Prescott equips him to serve the people of District 1 as their supervisor.
“I had the opportunity to work on many critical issues concerning the citizens of Prescott, which have a direct correlation to our citizens and communities within District 1,” Oberg said via a press release.
Born into a local ranching family with three generations in Prescott, his goals as supervisor are to address economic development, transportation infrastructure, water conservation, streamlining county services, and preservation of our rural heritage.
Information provided by Harry Oberg.
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- 18-year-old Prescott Valley man accepts plea agreement for child abuse at Gummy Bear child care center
- Body found in Prescott Valley home where garage fire occurred; police investigating
- Editorial cartoon (1) : March 1, 2020
- 84-year-old Prescott woman jumps Whiskey Row street curb, damages door of business
- Report: Gateway Mall power may be shut off, property owner says bill has been paid
- Dump truck rolls on residential street in Prescott; driver injured
- Minor planet named after Prescott meteorite hunter
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 27, 2020
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- 18-year-old Prescott Valley man accepts plea agreement for child abuse at Gummy Bear child care center
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: