County Supervisor candidate Harry Oberg hosting campaign lunch

Former Prescott Mayor Harry Oberg.
Photo by The Daily Courier.

Former Prescott Mayor Harry Oberg.

Originally Published: March 4, 2020 7:06 p.m.

Harry Oberg will officially launch his campaign for County Supervisor, District 1, on Tuesday, March 10, at The Western Heritage Center, 156 S. Montezuma St., Prescott, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The event will feature Oberg’s announcement address explaining why he is running to join the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors. Appetizers and a cash bar with beer and wine will be available.

Oberg, a lifelong Republican, believes his career as Mayor of Prescott equips him to serve the people of District 1 as their supervisor.

“I had the opportunity to work on many critical issues concerning the citizens of Prescott, which have a direct correlation to our citizens and communities within District 1,” Oberg said via a press release.

Born into a local ranching family with three generations in Prescott, his goals as supervisor are to address economic development, transportation infrastructure, water conservation, streamlining county services, and preservation of our rural heritage.

Information provided by Harry Oberg.

