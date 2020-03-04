OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, March 04
Weather  65.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

"Corrie Sachs is Reba!" at the Elks, Friday, March 6

Come and see "Corrie Sachs is Reba!" at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6. (Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center)

Come and see "Corrie Sachs is Reba!" at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6. (Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: March 4, 2020 12:45 p.m.

Come and see "Corrie Sachs is Reba!" at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6.

Corrie Sachs is the number one Reba McEntire tribute artist and impersonator in Las Vegas and stars in the award winning production show “Country Superstars Tribute Show” at Bally’s Hotel & Casino.

Winner of the 2011 “Tribute Act of the Year,” Corrie is widely considered one of the best and best known Reba McEntire tribute artists in the country.

Having performed in dozens of shows over the years, from “Country Tonight” and “Country Fever” to “American Superstars” and “Legends in Concert,” this incredible performer has Reba down to a T.

Corrie Sachs - A Tribute To Reba McEntire by TAD Management

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit prescottelkstheater.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

Prescott Elks Theater

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Corrie Sachs returns to the Elks as Reba McEntire
Corrie Sachs performs as Reba
Corrie Sachs pays tribute to 'Reba'
What's Happening: Week of Feb. 5
Kornukopia Calendar: Feb. 28-March 8, 2020
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries