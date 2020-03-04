"Corrie Sachs is Reba!" at the Elks, Friday, March 6
Come and see "Corrie Sachs is Reba!" at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6.
Corrie Sachs is the number one Reba McEntire tribute artist and impersonator in Las Vegas and stars in the award winning production show “Country Superstars Tribute Show” at Bally’s Hotel & Casino.
Winner of the 2011 “Tribute Act of the Year,” Corrie is widely considered one of the best and best known Reba McEntire tribute artists in the country.
Having performed in dozens of shows over the years, from “Country Tonight” and “Country Fever” to “American Superstars” and “Legends in Concert,” this incredible performer has Reba down to a T.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit prescottelkstheater.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- 18-year-old Prescott Valley man accepts plea agreement for child abuse at Gummy Bear child care center
- Body found in Prescott Valley home where garage fire occurred; police investigating
- Editorial cartoon (1) : March 1, 2020
- 84-year-old Prescott woman jumps Whiskey Row street curb, damages door of business
- Dump truck rolls on residential street in Prescott; driver injured
- Minor planet named after Prescott meteorite hunter
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 27, 2020
- Report: Gateway Mall power may be shut off, property owner says bill has been paid
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: