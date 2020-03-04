"Corrie Sachs is Reba!" at the Elks, Friday, March 6

Come and see "Corrie Sachs is Reba!" at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6.

Corrie Sachs is the number one Reba McEntire tribute artist and impersonator in Las Vegas and stars in the award winning production show “Country Superstars Tribute Show” at Bally’s Hotel & Casino.

Winner of the 2011 “Tribute Act of the Year,” Corrie is widely considered one of the best and best known Reba McEntire tribute artists in the country.

Having performed in dozens of shows over the years, from “Country Tonight” and “Country Fever” to “American Superstars” and “Legends in Concert,” this incredible performer has Reba down to a T.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit prescottelkstheater.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.