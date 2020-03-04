Come see world renowned blues/rock icon, Carvin Jones perform, Saturday, March 7

Come and see world renowned blues/rock icon, Carvin Jones perform at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 7.

Voted one of the greatest blues guitarists of all time by Guitarist Magazine. Carvin has played countless festivals, made numerous television appearances and has received praise and recognition from some of the top artists in the blues world. He has pleased music fans worldwide with his high energy show and electrifying guitar style and has shared the stage and toured with legends including BB King, Santana, Jeff Beck, Albert King, Albert Collins, The Animals, REO Speedwagon, Jimmy Vaughan, Double Trouble and many more.

