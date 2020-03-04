‘Arizona Cowboy Poets’ perform a special heritage program at the Phippen Museum, Saturday, March 7
Hear a special heritage program at the Phippen Museum, 4701 AZ-89 in Prescott on Saturday, March 7 at 1 p.m.
This event features poets and singers with the Arizona Cowboy Poets sharing their unique brand of western entertainment including an introduction to their organization, an overview of Prescott’s local ranching history and a presentation of cowboy poet Don Fernwalt.
The event also includes a special performance by Will Play for Hay, a Prescott group dedicated to preserving Prescott’s western culture through the music of the cowboy, rancher and the American West.
Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, AAA members, active military personnel and veterans, $5 for students and free for children 12 and younger or museum members.
For more information, call 928-778-1385.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- 18-year-old Prescott Valley man accepts plea agreement for child abuse at Gummy Bear child care center
- Body found in Prescott Valley home where garage fire occurred; police investigating
- Editorial cartoon (1) : March 1, 2020
- 84-year-old Prescott woman jumps Whiskey Row street curb, damages door of business
- Dump truck rolls on residential street in Prescott; driver injured
- Minor planet named after Prescott meteorite hunter
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 27, 2020
- Report: Gateway Mall power may be shut off, property owner says bill has been paid
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: