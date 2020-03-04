‘Arizona Cowboy Poets’ perform a special heritage program at the Phippen Museum, Saturday, March 7

Hear a special heritage program at the Phippen Museum, 4701 AZ-89 in Prescott on Saturday, March 7 at 1 p.m.

This event features poets and singers with the Arizona Cowboy Poets sharing their unique brand of western entertainment including an introduction to their organization, an overview of Prescott’s local ranching history and a presentation of cowboy poet Don Fernwalt.

The event also includes a special performance by Will Play for Hay, a Prescott group dedicated to preserving Prescott’s western culture through the music of the cowboy, rancher and the American West.

Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, AAA members, active military personnel and veterans, $5 for students and free for children 12 and younger or museum members.

For more information, call 928-778-1385.

