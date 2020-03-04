APS extends deadline for Gateway Mall to pay bill

Despite Prescott Gateway Mall owner Mike Kohan’s insistence this week that he has paid the mall’s overdue electric bill, an Arizona Public Service (APS) official said she is now giving the mall until Monday, March 16, to pay its bill or face a power shut-off.

Becky Rudd, of APS, said on March 3 that she extended the initial Monday, March 9, deadline for Gateway Mall, 3250 Gateway Blvd., to pay its delinquent bill because of the mall’s “difficult circumstances.”

Rudd added that she’s been trying to communicate with Kohan to resolve the issue.

On Wednesday, March 4, Kohan circulated a four-sentence letter to the mall’s store owners assuring them that the matter with APS “had already been taken care of.”

This situation began on March 2, when Rudd issued a letter to the Gateway Mall’s shop owners stating that she was giving Kohan until March 9 to pay the mall’s electric bill. On March 3, she granted the short extension.

Nevertheless, Kohan has not backed down from his claims about payment of the bill, which he said occurred on Friday, Feb. 28.

“I wanted to reach out to you and explain the misunderstanding regarding the turn-off notice each of you received from APS,” Kohan stated in the March 4 letter. “This was in fact an oversight… Please rest assured the power will not be turned off and that everything is handled. We will also ensure that this doesn’t happen again.

“I would like to give my apologies for the unnecessary stress, and concern over a matter that should not have happened in the first place.”

Gateway Mall property manager Kaela Seisinger said that there was a “miscommunication” between mall ownership and APS regarding the bill.

“The landlord has an obligation and payment has been made,” she added. “Power is not going to be turned off.”

Seisinger said that the mall has been making steady strides over the past two years —although one of the mall’s three big-box stores, Sears, closed its doors for good on Feb. 13, 2020. She added that in February 2018 the mall was at 60% capacity. Now, she says, capacity has risen to 94%. In part, the mall has been luring Prescott-area small businesses away from downtown.

Mark DeRosa, manager of Games People Play, a longtime distributor of pool tables, pinball machines, arcade games and slot machines, among other pastimes, said Kohan’s ownership group has “done a good job” for the mall and that his store has “good visibility.”

Leah Gosik, who operates Bella By Leah, a new store at the mall that sells women’s skincare products, jewelry and purses, among other items, said the mall’s mom-and-pop businesses need the community to rally around them.

“There are so many great small businesses here at the Prescott Gateway Mall,” she said. “Let this [situation with the electric bill] drive you to the mall to support your local small businesses.”