Anderson: Our police — the Gestapo? Hardly!

On occasion, throughout the past year, I have seen crowds around the country carrying signs likening American Police to the “Gestapo.” A number of friends and I have actually seen such signs being openly displayed at the Prescott courthouse. Out of fairness to members of law enforcement, I believe a short history lesson is in order, and being a World War II historian perhaps I can be of assistance.

When you analyze the activities of our local police officers, and those across the nation, you will immediately discover that there is absolutely no similarity whatsoever to Hitler’s Gestapo. But to evaluate the two sides one needs to have an understanding of what the real Gestapo was and stood for. So here goes …

First, what did GESTAPO stand for? The word is a shortened form of GEHEIME STAATSPOLIZEI which translates into English as SECRET STATE POLICE (STATE in this context meaning countrywide in scope). The Gestapo was established to control and quash opposition to the upcoming Nazi Party. If you spoke out against the “party” you stood a good chance of receiving a midnight visit from the Gestapo. You could be hustled out of your home in your jammies never to be seen again. Your relatives might eventually get a small paper box containing your cremated ashes. ... or nothing at all. No warrant or trial was necessary. In fact, no real good legal reason was needed. These tactics were exercised nationwide throughout the reign of Adolf Hitler. The mere word Gestapo struck terror into the minds of citizens. They were a vehicle of the NAZI party. NAZI standing for National Socialist German Worker’s Party.

Comparison: The majority of our municipal U. S. police organizations are neither nationwide nor secret. The Gestapo was tasked with controlling the hearts and minds of the German citizenry. The Gestapo also operated in the conquered countries under Nazi rule racking up horrible totals of murdered citizens in France, Norway, Denmark, Russia and many others. I have spoken with Prescott-area residents that lived under the yoke of the Gestapo, and they find the correlation to our police ridiculous. Books on the subject showing graphic photos of piles of bodies are available in our local libraries. My own great-uncle, a member of the Danish Resistance, was killed by the Gestapo in wartime Denmark.

Germany did have regular police forces that dealt in a traditional manner with crime on an everyday basis; crimes such as theft, murder, assaults and traffic problems. The Gestapo was decidedly different from those organizations!

So, are there any similarities between our municipal police and the Gestapo — absolutely not. Using the term Gestapo merely shows a serious ignorance of history and is a gross insult to our men and women that wear the badge of law and order.

The term Gestapo is probably being used as an emotional hook to evoke a very negative response from the public. In actuality, however, many other organizations have shown themselves to be much worse than the Gestapo when it comes to controlling the public, such as the East German STASI or the Russian NKVD. Statistically, The Gestapo had one agent for approximately every 2,000 citizens whereas the STASI had one agent (counting their thousands of “citizen informers”) for every six citizens in East Germany. Now THAT is oppression and control. Thankfully, I have not yet seen either of these organizations’ names gracing protestors’ signs! No comparison of any of these organizations to our police is valid.

Being a member of a police organization is a difficult job to say the least. They are frequently “damned if they do or damned if they don’t”… not a lot of middle ground for these individuals. People say “There are bad cops,” well, there are bad members in every profession, but the numerous men and women of Law Enforcement that I have had the privilege to work with in Prescott and Prescott Valley are outstanding people who knowingly risk their lives on a daily basis to keep us, the public, safe. They are smart, tough, dedicated professionals — you have to be to do what they do.

In summary, our police are not GESTAPO and never will be, and it is grossly unfair and unjust to call them that.

For further information check our local libraries for:

The Illustrated History of the Gestapo by Rupert

The Gestapo: Myth and Reality of Hitler’s Secret Police by McDonough.

The Gestapo: A history of Hitler’s Police by Rupert.