OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, March 05
Weather  39.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Accent mark in official Santa Fe seal in wrong spot

An accent mark of the official seal of the capital city of the nation’s most Hispanic state is in the wrong spot. (City of Santa Fe, NM, santafenm.gov)

An accent mark of the official seal of the capital city of the nation’s most Hispanic state is in the wrong spot. (City of Santa Fe, NM, santafenm.gov)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 4, 2020 11:55 p.m.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An accent mark of the official seal of the capital city of the nation’s most Hispanic state is in the wrong spot.

The misplaced accent mark at the top of the city of Santa Fe, New Mexico’s website was recently spotted by a reporter who uses an accent in his name, the Santa Fe New Mexican reports.

On the website, the seal uses the official’s name of the city: La Villa Real de la Santa Fé de San Francisco de Asís, or Santa Fe for short.

But the seal on the city’s website puts the accent mark over the first “s” in Asís instead of over the “i.”

Even Mayor Alan Webber, who is originally from St. Louis and moved to Santa Fe from the East Coast, knows the accent mark over the “s” is no bueno.

“It is always over a vowel; it is never over a consonant,” Webber said. “Yes, I learned that from my Spanish teacher.”

Webber erroneously called the misplaced accent mark over the “s” a tilde, which is actually that squiggly line that goes over words like “piñon” and “español.”

Santa Fe is one of the oldest continual settlements in the U.S. and has a long history with Hispanics.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Cat found in New Mexico after going missing in Oregon
Heads up, bubba's and bubbettes: It's chile, not chili
School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas
US forest chief, New Mexico governor sign stewardship pact
U.S. lacks Latino historical sites and landmarks, scholars say
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries