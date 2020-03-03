Raising Prescott: ‘March Madness’ bracket challenge arrives, bringing back fond memories

With the 2020 NCAA men’s basketball tournament two weeks away, the Courier has posted a link to its annual bracket challenge online at dCourier.com for registration.

There were more than 60 participants last season, and we’re looking for more this March!

As many of you know, the Courier sports staff always prints its selections and this year will be no different, so be sure to stay tuned and watch the sports section.

In 2019, I was lucky enough to beat out some pretty good contestants to win the “Battle of the Brackets,” going 43-19 and scoring 198 points.

Thank goodness I was finally able to win one, because our NCAA football “Courier Bowl Challenge” always goes bad for me.

Senior news editor Tim Wiederaenders and former photo editor Les Stukenberg were tied with me record-wise with 43 wins, but were behind in points scored with 160 and 184, respectively.

Filling out these “March Madness” brackets are a tradition I’ve participated in since I was a kid.

I still remember my father bringing home USA Today every March because its sports section had a full-page spread of the bracket printed in the paper.

For years, even through college and into my 20s, my father and I would call each other to share our picks. It was a fun way to stay in touch and enjoy the game of basketball.

We’ve gotten away from that in the past few years, so maybe I’ll give him a call on Selection Sunday, March 15.

“March Madness” brackets are a tradition that expands to my family and friends as well. My brother usually participates, and plenty of college roommates give me a call to get in on the action. Many times, it’s the only time we talk all year.

Funny how that works, right?

SIGN UP

If interested in participating in the 2020 Findlay College Basketball Bracket Challenge this year, visit: http://dcourier.collegehoops.upickem.net/#/registration/login.

We look forward to seeing your selections!

