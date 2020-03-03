OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, March 03
Weather  47.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Raising Prescott: ‘March Madness’ bracket challenge arrives, bringing back fond memories

The 2020 Findlay College Basketball Bracket Challenge is live and the Courier is taking registration now at dCourier.com. (Courier stock image)

The 2020 Findlay College Basketball Bracket Challenge is live and the Courier is taking registration now at dCourier.com. (Courier stock image)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: March 3, 2020 9:28 p.m.

With the 2020 NCAA men’s basketball tournament two weeks away, the Courier has posted a link to its annual bracket challenge online at dCourier.com for registration.

There were more than 60 participants last season, and we’re looking for more this March!

As many of you know, the Courier sports staff always prints its selections and this year will be no different, so be sure to stay tuned and watch the sports section.

In 2019, I was lucky enough to beat out some pretty good contestants to win the “Battle of the Brackets,” going 43-19 and scoring 198 points.

Thank goodness I was finally able to win one, because our NCAA football “Courier Bowl Challenge” always goes bad for me.

Senior news editor Tim Wiederaenders and former photo editor Les Stukenberg were tied with me record-wise with 43 wins, but were behind in points scored with 160 and 184, respectively.

Filling out these “March Madness” brackets are a tradition I’ve participated in since I was a kid.

I still remember my father bringing home USA Today every March because its sports section had a full-page spread of the bracket printed in the paper.

For years, even through college and into my 20s, my father and I would call each other to share our picks. It was a fun way to stay in touch and enjoy the game of basketball.

We’ve gotten away from that in the past few years, so maybe I’ll give him a call on Selection Sunday, March 15.

“March Madness” brackets are a tradition that expands to my family and friends as well. My brother usually participates, and plenty of college roommates give me a call to get in on the action. Many times, it’s the only time we talk all year.

Funny how that works, right?

SIGN UP

If interested in participating in the 2020 Findlay College Basketball Bracket Challenge this year, visit: http://dcourier.collegehoops.upickem.net/#/registration/login.

We look forward to seeing your selections!

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries