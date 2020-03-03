Quad Cities Events: March 4-April 26, 2020

Wednesday, March 4

Arizona Originals: Native Plants of Arizona exhibit, Natural History Museum, 126 N. Marina St., Prescott, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free.

High Noon Toastmasters, noon to 1:15 p.m., Aztlan Masonic Lodge, 1028 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. For more information, visit highnoonprescott.toastmastersclubs.org.

VFW Post 541 Dinner, 4:30 to 7 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave., Prescott. 928-776-1125.

Prescott Military Pilots, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elks Club, Prescott Valley. 928-848-2742.

Children Read to a Dog, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Library Children’s Section, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. prescottvalleyfun@gmail.com.

Becoming an informed voter, presented by Yavapai College and the League of Women Voters of Central Yavapai County, 6 p.m. at the Yavapai College Prescott Campus, Community Room, Building 19, Room 147, For information: Janice Soutee, YC director of Student Engagement and Leadership, 928-776-2125, janice.soutee@yc.edu.

Thursday, March 5

“The Importance of Personhood — Maintaining Dignity and Respect When Caring for Someone with Dementia,” free, noon to 1 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott; Mike Direen, Adult Care Services, speaking. RSVPs appreciated to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747. Upcoming presentations: www.SeniorConnection.us.

Friday, March 6

Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew (GMIHC) Learning and Tribute Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Prescott Gateway Mall. Free.

Corrie Sachs presents a tribute to Reba McEntire, 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Prescott.

Saturday, March 7

Kinder Prep, a free parent-child workshop for parents/caregivers and children from 3 to 5 years old, Arizona’s Children Association’s Prescott office. 1055 Ruth St, Prescott, 2 to 3:30 p.m., www.arizonaschildren.org or call 928-443-1991.

Sunday, March 8

Prescott International Folk Dancers, First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., 3 to 5 p.m., $3, For information call Dick Weston at 928-925-8995 or Noelle Elliott at 928-445-7804.

Monday, March 9

Crochet One, Knit Too!, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., third-floor Crystal Room, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Free, no registration required. For more information, email Rae Haynes at C1K2inPV@gmail.com.

Tuesday, March 10

Prescott Toastmasters meeting, 6:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall of Unity Church, 145 S Arizona Ave, Prescott. Visitors welcome.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 6 to 8 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, off Lakeshore Drive in Prescott Valley. 928-772-9564 or tops.org.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 7:30 a.m., Open Door Baptist Church, 8451 E. Stevens Drive, Prescott Valley. 928-413-4060.

Queen of Hearts, 6 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave. 928-776-1125; vfw541prescott.org.



Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Sacred Heart Church, 115 Fleury St. Prescott. 928-499-1329 or hcromeek@gmail.com.

Wednesday, March 11

AARP “Smart Driver” course, 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., Alta Vista Senior Living Community, 916 Canterbury Lane, Prescott. For drivers 50 and over. Call Alta Vista at 928-772-6000 to register. Seating is limited. $24.95, discounts on auto insurance may be available.

Friday, March 13

Bob Ross Paint Challenge, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave, Prescott, Tickets are $30 online and $25 at the door with RSVP. Proceeds benefit Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation and ARTS-Arizona Resin Teaching Services. Prizes will be awarded to participants with the best paintings. There will also be light refreshments, a silent auction, music and free children’s activities.

Saturday, March 14

Citizens Water Advocacy Group (CWAG) Meeting, 10 a.m. to noon, Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation building, 882 Sunset, free,

Saturday, March 21

Mountain Artists Guild Spring Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 228 N. Alarcon St. (corner of Alarcon and Sheldon streets), free. For more information, call 445-4218, email info@cwagaz.org or visit https://www.cwagaz.org/

Saturday, March 28

Friendly Pines Camp Open House and 80th birthday celebration, 933 E. Friendly Pines Road, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Advanced registration for the Open House is requested. Call Friendly Pines Camp at 928-445-2128. For more information, visit www.friendlypines.com

Monday, April 6

Restless Legs Syndrome Support Group, 1 to 2 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, Glassford Hill Room, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. For information call 928-899-4845.

Friday, April 24

11th Annual Spring Craft Show, Yavapai Hills Clubhouse 4975 Hornet Drive, Prescott, free, Everything is handmade by artists in Yavapai Hills.

Saturday, April 25

Prescott Area Shelter Services Afternoon Tea, 1 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Vibes Event Center. 6200 N. Highway 89, $50 per person, https://prescottshelters.org/events/

Sunday, April 26

Prescott Valley Police Foundation Golf Tournament and Ball Drop, 8 a.m., StoneRidge Golf Course, 1601 Bluff Top Drive, Deadline to register is April 17, 2020. Cost is $90 per person or $350 for a foursome. Contact the Police Foundation at 928-582-0343 after noon or email pvpolicefoundation@gmail.com.

