PHOTO: Josh Baille of Prescott Pirates Swim Team places 5th in Senior State Championship Meet
Prep Swim
Originally Published: March 3, 2020 11:14 p.m.
Josh Baille of the Prescott Pirates Swim Team bites his medal in celebration of taking fifth place at the Senior State Championship Meet on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Skyline High School in Mesa. Ballie competed in the championship mile swim for Arizona swimmers aged 15-18 and recorded a 16:34.79 time.
(Antonella de Kort/Courier)
