Obituary: Roy Elmer Campbell

Roy Elmer Campbell

Roy Elmer Campbell

Originally Published: March 3, 2020 9:06 p.m.

Roy Elmer Campbell passed away February 27, 2020 in Prescott Arizona, at the age of 91. He was born May 24th 1928 in Pomona California to Leonard Campbell and Winnie Crawford Campbell. Roy moved to Prescott at the age of 5.

Roy graduated from Prescott High School in 1947. While attending PHS, Roy excelled in several sports and later was inducted into the PHS Athletic Hall of Fame. Roy married Maxine Marler, his high school sweetheart, in the Mesa Arizona Temple on June 17th 1949.

After graduating from high school, Roy managed a Safeway store in Flagstaff Arizona, sold life insurance, and eventually owned and operated Marler’s Furniture until he retired in 1980. After which he ran his church’s Welfare Cattle Ranch as a volunteer for 7 years.

Roy was very active in the community serving on the steering committee that brought Yavapai College to Prescott and later served on the original Governing Board. Roy was also President of the Prescott Chamber of Commerce, President of the local Sunrise Lion’s Club, Chairman of the Local Boy Scout Drive and Chairman of the United Fund Drive. Roy was a lifelong active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Serving as Bishop and then a Counselor in a Stake Presidency. Roy and Maxine served a fulltime mission together. Roy instilled a strong faith and love for Jesus Christ in his children and grandchildren.

Roy is survived and beloved by his wife Maxine Marler Campbell; his children, Steven (Loretta) Campbell, Marla (Rand) Ridges, Renae (Steve) Walters and Matt (Karen) Campbell; 21 grandchildren and 59 great grandchildren. Roy was preceded in death by his father and mother; brother, Wayne Campbell; sister, Virginia Tatum and grandson, Benjamin Ridges. Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1101 Sandretto Drive in Prescott on March 7th, 2020.

Viewing begins at 9 a.m. with services at 11 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.

