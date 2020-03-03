Obituary: Marcie Richison

Marcie Richison passed away peacefully at home on February 16, 2020. Marcie was born in Monet Vista, Colorado in 1928. She was the 4th child out of 7 born to John Carl and Jewel Bell. Marcie’s parents moved the family to Glendale, Arizona when she was 6-months old. Her parents owned and operated Bell’s Bakery in downtown Glendale. Marcie and her brothers and sisters worked in the bakery before and after school. She squirted jelly into the lady fingers, among other tasks. Her father sold the business, started working for the Holsum Bakery and moved the family to Phoenix, just before Marcie started the 6th grade.

Marcie attended Glendale Elementary School until the 6th grade. After the family moved to Phoenix, she finished elementary school at Longview Elementary. Marcie attended North High in Phoenix and graduated in 1946.

In May, after graduating, Marcie started working for the phone company. The company was called Mountain Bell, then later became US West, Qwest and now Century Link. Marcie started as a telephone operator and she later was transferred to the credit card statement area. Marcie worked for the phone company for 30 years before retiring.

Marcie married Calvin Richison, April 23rd, 1948, two weeks after she turned 20. They were married 51 years until Calvin passed away September 3rd, 1999. Marcie and Calvin had two children, daughter, Beverly Ann Gettman, also an Arizona Bowlerette and son, Terry Richison. She is also survived by her sister, Charlotte and her husband, David Gorman of Sedona, Ariz. Marcie was blessed with 4 grandchildren, Austin and Justin, Beverly’s sons and Terry’s daughters, Julie Ann and Michelle. She also has 10 great-grandchildren. Marcie’s husband, Calvin worked for the 7 Up Bottling Company. They joined a company sponsored bowling league. They bowled at 32nd Street and Indian School on a 9 PM league. That is what started her into bowling for 40 years ago. She has been a past league secretary for 20 years. Marcie has also been attending the Women’s National Championship Tournaments for the past 30 years. Marcie has been a member of the Arizona Bowlerettes for 20 years and is a current member of the Northern Arizona Bowlerettes in Prescott. Other than bowling, Marcie enjoyed walking and is a season ticket holder for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

A memorial is being held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11:00, at the United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley Street, in Prescott Arizona. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marcies name to Phoenix Thunderbirds Club, P.O. Box 8078, Surprise, AZ 85374.

Information provided by survivors.