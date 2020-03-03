Multi-agency DUI task force on the road for St. Patrick’s Day
This coming St. Patrick’s Day, which lands on Tuesday, March 17, a DUI task force will be deployed in and around the Prescott area with the goal of taking impaired drivers off the road.
The taskforce will include law enforcement personnel from the Prescott Police Department, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Prescott Valley Police Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Taskforce deployment will start at about 2 p.m., the same time as the Prescott Pub Crawl, and continue into the late evening hours.
To avoid contact with your local friendly police officer, follow these tips to prevent a DUI:
Designate a driver, use public transportation, call a friend or relative for a ride or stay in a local hotel overnight.
This operation is supported by funding from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
