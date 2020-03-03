Letter: Rig the system

Editor:

Donald Trump is seasoned and motivated to rig the system any way he can. Whether it’s asking Ukraine to investigate a political rival, Wikileaks to dump DNC emails, call white racists and anti-semites fine people (while a young woman died defending the humanity of Jews), and putting asylum seekers and their children in cages.

The man was taught by Roy Cohn. Roy Cohn worked for and with Joseph McCarthy — the man who destroyed so many lives while portraying a conspiracy theory about rampant Communism in the US. Just like McCarthy, Trump has no decency. He’s destroying, along with Republicans in the Senate and House, our Constitution and institutions. It is imperative that this criminal and charlaton not be elected again.

There is no room for this President in this republic. Trump is unfit to hold the highest office of this great country.

Helaine Berman

Prescott