Letter: Afraid to acknowledge

Editor:

The squishy, blah-blah response of the Prescott City Council to requests for enactment of Second Amendment sanctuary is another condescending proof of 1) influence of the entrenched business bloc that is afraid to acknowledge and support traditional Arizona political culture for fear of scaring away additional, profitable Coastal immigration, and 2) the ant-army invasion by a California-like crowd who voted in, and maintain, a Coastal council that mirrors the business bloc.

Steven Billington

Chino Valley