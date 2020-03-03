Let’s talk about dementia

This article focuses on one representative situation a family faces during the early phase of dementia. Specifics may vary within each family, yet the general loss of cognition and behavior is similar.

Sam and Lucille have been married 56 years. Both are retired. Sam was in the military and now volunteers at the VA and works part-time at a local discount chain as a food taster. Lucille stays at home, plays canasta once a week with friends and walks daily. They have two children. One daughter and family live two blocks north, and they see the grandchildren regularly. Sunday is barbeque day, with Sam grilling the food. Everyone laughed when Sam forgot to turn on the gas and let the food “cook” at a low heat for an hour, or the time he left the food in the car overnight in July and the meat spoiled, or when he went to volunteer a day earlier than scheduled. No one laughed the second time!

Their other daughter lives downstate with her family, and they visit with Sam and Lucille monthly. They have not noticed the odd behaviors, but have commented on Sam’s mood changes, especially with their elementary-age children. Sam always played with them whenever they came to visit. They would go outdoors and kick the soccer ball or play video games. When the four young grandchildren are together, there is much noise and activity. Increasingly, Sam finds ways to ‘escape’ and spend less time with the grandchildren.

Sam always had a temper, but over the past few months his anger has gotten out of hand. Recently, while arguing, he has gotten nose to nose with Lucille and even pushed her and stormed out of the house. The next day, he denied touching Lucille and blamed their argument on her and could not recall the details of the situation. Lucille has not shared any of the observed changes or the violence shown by Sam, with her daughters. She is considering talking to a professional but has not yet acted.

Recently, following a hike, Sam was poring over their bank statements. He angrily rose from the table and asserted that Lucille had withdrawn $3,000 from their checking account five days earlier, claiming that she had taken the money out without his knowledge. They had major landscaping completed two weeks prior, but Sam had forgotten. When he calmed down, Lucille showed Sam the receipt and suggested that he had forgotten that the cost was so much.

Sam attends to simple tasks and performs the routine chores (taking out the garbage, setting the table, making the bed). He does not pick up on change very well. Last weekend they went to the local mall and bought a hammock that required assembly. Lucille wanted to have the teen next door assemble it, but Sam protested loudly, stating that Lucille was treating him like a child. Two hours later, with parts strewn over the lawn, Sam came in, slammed the screen door, and went to their bedroom, not to be seen for the rest of the afternoon. Lucille did not raise the issue and it was never talked about.

Understanding and responding to the changes of our loved ones is important for best planning and maintaining health. Although Sam’s cognitive & behavioral shifts are considered minor at this point, a coordinated response by his family is essential. Sam’s isolation from social interactions will escalate cognitive difficulties ,and mood changes could lead to increasingly unsafe interactions with Lucille and others. Organizing your personal and professional support team must be considered and operational at this time.

