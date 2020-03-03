JROTC recruits help Prescott Valley Police prep for April event
The Prescott Valley Police Department Support Services Division enlisted the help of thirteen recruits from the Bradshaw Mountain High School Army Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC).
They were joined by their supervisor First Sergeant Darin Larsen on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. The recruits earned community service hours helping the Prescott Valley PD refurbish fishing poles for the upcoming family event “Badges and Bobbers”, which will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020.
This is the first year for the JROTC program at Bradshaw Mountain HS, which is already making an outstanding name for itself in the community.
The young men and women were also able to spend some time getting to know PVPD’s Chief Steven Roser and the Deputy Chief James Edelstein.
Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.
