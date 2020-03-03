HUSD Student of the Week: Charley James

Congratulations to Charley James, a sixth grader from Lake Valley, for being named the HUSD Student of the Week!

Charley always has a smile on her face and is such an important member of the sixth-grade group. She volunteers at the school through student council, as well as being a junior coach, helping the younger students to learn new games at recess.

She has the true heart of a leader and does everything with a positive attitude and kind spirit. In the classroom she is focused and driven and knows the importance of her academic growth. Lake Valley is so lucky to have Charley as a Lake Valley Cub!

Information and photo provided by the Humboldt Unified School District.