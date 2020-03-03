Humboldt Education Foundation awards 5 more grants to teachers

The Humboldt Education Foundation (HEF) awarded the second round of classroom grants to teachers and students in the Humboldt Unified School District (HUSD) the week of Feb. 2.

Due to a high number of literacy-based grant applications submitted in the first quarter, the HEF grant committee decided that the second quarter would have a literacy focus.

Aimee Fleming, Lake Valley Elementary principal and HEF board member, said, “The committee had a variety of ways to do this through technology, such a Kindles, literature sets, leveled readers, and tying literacy through writing.”

The grant application requires a description of the project needing funding, as well as the number of students that the grant would benefit. The grant opportunity helps further HEF’s mission, which is to provide community support for excellence in education and contribute to the educational experiences that impact the lives of students.

The funds are proceeds from the annual Teacher of the Year event and generous sponsors. A total of $6,000 was committed to funding grants in the first three quarters of the 2019-2020 school year.

Added Fleming, “The decision still remains difficult on which grants to fund, as each decision affects students in a different capacity. Teachers are all focused on good intentions, and trying to determine how to make a decision that affects teachers, students and learning is always a difficult one.”

During this round, the committee received 13 grants, which were requesting more than $6,800. If all of the grants could be funded, 900 students would benefit. The $2,000 awarded this year to five winners will help 460 students with their learning.

The grant funding breakdown is as follows:

• Kelly VanKirk, Lake Valley Elementary School sixth-grade English Language Arts teacher: Awarded a class literature set to “Bond over Books.” The book is about a bully who wants to change. This lit set is not only a great focus for reading, but it provides a character-building opportunity.

• Diane Hamilton, Bradshaw Mountain Middle School teacher: Buying six Kindles and more eBooks that she can offer to students.

• Marissa Busk, Lake Valley Elementary School fourth-grade teacher: Awarded money for “I Survived” literature study set for her fourth-grade students to help tie reading and science standards together.



• Lani Hammond, Coyote Springs Elementary School Title One teacher: Will acquire various books through Scholastic for her Title One program students to pick a book of their choice and take home to practice reading at their interest and ability level.

• Tracey Scheffert, Granville Elementary School first-grade teacher: Will buy writing materials to help students become more fluent writers and published writers.

The committee follows up throughout the quarter with teachers to monitor progress.

From the first round, Bradshaw Mountain High School’s Amy Van Winkle was awarded a grant for her guitar program. During the end of the semester performance in December, she chose three exemplary students to receive a guitar of their own. The students were shocked to receive these guitars. The grant also helped supply Ms. Van Winkle with additional parts and accessories for her guitar ensemble. She really stretched her dollars.

Applicants who were not selected will use other avenues for funding. These avenues include Donors Choose, various grant programs, or self-funding by teachers which, Fleming says, is “very normal and sad to say happens, or, worse yet, commonly students will go without because funds are just not available.”

The next HEF grant call will go out in March and be announced when students return after spring break. HEF is always looking for donations to help fund more grants each quarter.

For more information, go to humboldteducationfoundation.org and donate on the homepage, or go to the Teacher of the Year tab and become a sponsor.

The Teacher of the Year Event is so important to the HUSD for many reasons; it gives students the ability to express their appreciation for teachers, it raises funds for student scholarships; and thanks to sponsors money raised is used throughout the year for classroom grants.



In addition to quarterly grants, HEF recognizes student and teachers at the annual Teacher of the Year event scheduled for March 24, 2020.

Other Foundation projects include: the Carm Staker Scholarship Award for graduating BMHS seniors, a Student Orchestra Project and the Hungry Kids Project (HKP).

The HKP project serves the children of HUSD by providing weekend meal bags every Friday. District staff refer students for the program. It provides food for those who may not have access to adequate weekend meals. More than 180 students receive food on weekends during the school year.

The Humboldt Education Foundation is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization and an approved State of Arizona Qualifying Charitable Organization for the Arizona Tax Credit program.



For more information, call James Clemens at 928-499-2288 or visit the HEF website at: humboldteducationfoundation.org.