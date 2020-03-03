Free March Master Gardener Talk: Monarch Butterflies in the Prescott Area, Thursday, March 5
Originally Published: March 3, 2020 4:51 p.m.
The March Master Gardener Talk: “Monarch Butterflies in the Prescott Area” is being presented at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 5.
Master Gardeners Cathy and Bob Gessner will provide an overview of the Monarch butterfly life cycle, local Monarch biology and tips to attract Monarchs to your garden.
Admission is free. No registration required. For more information, call 928-759-3040.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.
