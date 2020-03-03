CVUSD Student of the Week: Jax DeWees

“I have been fortunate enough to have Jax DeWees in my classroom not once, but twice. I first met Jax in third grade and was blown away by his kind heart, caring attitude, and hilarious sense of humor. Now, having him again in fifth grade, I am once again impressed,” his teacher wrote in his nomination for Student of the Week for the Chino Valley Unified School District.

“This year, Jax is an officer of the Del Rio Yearbook Club and has taken his position seriously and showed great leadership skills. Jax is always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need and has been a great mentor to the newest members of the club. He is a valuable team member both in the classroom and on the football field. He spends his falls playing youth football here in Chino Valley. Jax has played football for four years and was a captain this year. He made the All-Star team the first year Chino had one, as well. Jax is running back and enjoys ‘making people bounce off’ his shoulders during a game.

“Jax also enjoys wrestling. He earned both a first and a second place in wrestling tournaments this year. He has wrestled for both the Heritage team and the Werewolf Club. He looks forward to wrestling all the way through high school.

“Jax also enjoys school. His favorite subjects are reading and P.E. and he is looking forward to attending HMS (Heritage Middle School) next year. Jax loves spending time with his family and friends and is well liked at school and beyond.”

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Unified School District.