CVUSD Student of the Week: Jax DeWees
“I have been fortunate enough to have Jax DeWees in my classroom not once, but twice. I first met Jax in third grade and was blown away by his kind heart, caring attitude, and hilarious sense of humor. Now, having him again in fifth grade, I am once again impressed,” his teacher wrote in his nomination for Student of the Week for the Chino Valley Unified School District.
“This year, Jax is an officer of the Del Rio Yearbook Club and has taken his position seriously and showed great leadership skills. Jax is always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need and has been a great mentor to the newest members of the club. He is a valuable team member both in the classroom and on the football field. He spends his falls playing youth football here in Chino Valley. Jax has played football for four years and was a captain this year. He made the All-Star team the first year Chino had one, as well. Jax is running back and enjoys ‘making people bounce off’ his shoulders during a game.
“Jax also enjoys wrestling. He earned both a first and a second place in wrestling tournaments this year. He has wrestled for both the Heritage team and the Werewolf Club. He looks forward to wrestling all the way through high school.
“Jax also enjoys school. His favorite subjects are reading and P.E. and he is looking forward to attending HMS (Heritage Middle School) next year. Jax loves spending time with his family and friends and is well liked at school and beyond.”
Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Unified School District.
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- 18-year-old Prescott Valley man accepts plea agreement for child abuse at Gummy Bear child care center
- Body found in Prescott Valley home where garage fire occurred; police investigating
- Editorial cartoon (1) : March 1, 2020
- 84-year-old Prescott woman jumps Whiskey Row street curb, damages door of business
- Dump truck rolls on residential street in Prescott; driver injured
- Minor planet named after Prescott meteorite hunter
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 27, 2020
- Report: Gateway Mall power may be shut off, property owner says bill has been paid
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: