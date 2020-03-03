CTE programs give local youth opportunities beyond school

With the rising cost of college, and fear of student debt surmounting anticipated job income, high school career technical education courses are gaining appeal.

These are programs that translate into lower college costs and offer training and apprenticeship skills so graduates can secure financially rewarding employment.

These days, whether or not a student is college-bound or preparing to go straight into the workforce, career and technical education courses can significantly bolster their high school resume. Most of these courses offer authentic learning experiences, be it in computer graphics, cybersecurity, automotive repairs, nursing, horticulture, filmmaking, business entrepreneurship or culinary arts, just to name a few of the more than 20 such programs offered for district, charter and home schools in western Yavapai County both through the Mountain Institute Career Technical Education District central campus at Yavapai College career center or at satellite campuses of several area school districts.

Through these various courses, students glean leadership and problem-solving skills even as they are taught how to collaborate and tap into their own creativity and ingenuity. A number of these classes offer dual enrollment enabling students to earn both high school and college credits so they are ahead of the curve on courses they will need to take after they earn their diploma.

Prescott High School this year launched a Freshman Academy as a platform to educate arriving students about the various options. As it stands now, about 300 students — sophomores to seniors other than in the JROTC program that takes freshman — are enrolled in on-campus programs and another 70 participate in the Mountain Institute courses, said CTE Director Jennifer Woods who is also an academy instructor.

“I think the big thing for all these courses is that kids are learning employability skills,” Woods said.

“College is not the end. The end goal is a career … and doing what you love,” she said.

To Yavapai County Superintendent Tim Carter, a longtime advocate and founder of the Mountain Institute CTED program, career technical education is all about helping students fuel their particular passions.

“Different students learn in different ways,” Carter said. “We have to be able to provide as many options to young people as we can. And both the satellite campus and central campuses do that.”

For more information on the Mountain Institute Career Technical Institute and programs offered, visit the website: www.micted.net

Beyond enriching academic experiences for students, Carter said these programs are critical to local industry as it offers them strong candidates for the trades and other business careers.

“It is one of those win-win-win opportunities for virtually everybody,” he concluded.

CHINO VALLEY HIGH

Over at Chino Valley High School there’s the agriculture program, which instructor Miles Holder said works to get the kids prepared for the workforce with a lot of hands-on instruction.

“Especially here at the farm, you can see they’re actually working,” Holder said as one group of students leveled out ground to pour a cement pad for the newly donated system for working cattle while another group set posts for pipe fencing. “We get them out of the classroom, we take what we’ve taught them in the classroom, we actually get them doing it.”

A program that gives the students a good amount of leadership skills, he said that about half of the students in the agriculture program go to college and the other half go into the workforce right away.

One student that’s planning to go to college is senior Logan Luedeman, who said he is planning on studying fire science. Agriculture has always been a big part of his life growing up, Luedeman said.

“It’s fun to be out here and work for the farm and have something to do besides sit in school,” he said. “I think it’s a good program to be out here.”

Luedeman said he believes the agricultural program is going to prepare him for studying fire science because he knows how to work hard, does what he’s told and gets the job done no matter what.

On the other hand, junior Gavin Macaulay said he’s probably going to go straight in to the workforce if he doesn’t attend a trade school first. He’s looking to do some pipeline welding, maybe ranch for a couple of years and possibly join the Navy, Macaulay said.

He said his main interest with the agriculture program is the welding because it’s something he’s wanted to do in his career ever since he started. He also enjoys hauling hay down to a ranch on Center Street where he gets to talk with them about everything going on at the farm, Macaulay said. One thing he said recently happened was that the fields were disked, he said.

Disking is a soil-preparation practice that breaks up clods and surface crusts, improving soil granulation and surface uniformity. It usually comes after plowing.

“That’s going to be fun during the summer and everything,” Macaulay said. “Cutting the fields and bucking hay and all that.”

BRADSHAW MTN. HIGH

For years, Bradshaw Mountain High School wanted to offer its students a JROTC program, not just for students interested in military careers but for any teenage girl or boy eager to gain leadership, research, goal-setting and even financial literacy skills suitable to life after earning a high school graduation diploma.

Not to mention the ability to collaborate and cooperate with others to perform a task.

On a recent morning, one of the three new United States Army-backed JROTC career technical education classes was focused on just such leadership as students started considering choices for a service-based learning project. Some of the choices were helping with wildlife trail systems, volunteering at a senior center, adopting a street for cleanup and other such service projects.

Before that process started, though, the students performed a physical strength exercise — 10 pullups — followed by reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, the Army creed and a roll call. Students were assigned to write a reflection letter related to their roles in a back-to-school project. As they head into their next service effort, lead instructor and retired Army Lt. Col. David Elder assured “everyone will have a piece of putting this together .. and we will get stuff done.”

“Our job is not to put people in the military. We’re teaching young people how to be better citizens,” said Elder who teaches with retired Army First Sergeant Darrin Larsen. “We just want to try and teach them to be better people.”

Junior Jaycie Shivers, who wants to join the Marines after high school, called this “my favorite class.”

“It’s helping me get into better shape, and just teaches a lot of things to do after high school,” she said.

For Harrison Tran, this class offers more than a glimpse into military life.

“It’s all about becoming a leader and becoming better as a human being,” Harrison said. “Take action, take a stand.”

PRESCOTT HIGH SCHOOL

In a corner of Prescott High School is a 5,800 square foot automotive repair shop filled with donated vintage and modern vehicles — some are just the shell and some with complicated engines.

In this space, 70 students — only four of them girls — learn how to diagnose engine troubles and make repairs with industry grade tools.

Under the tutelage of industry professional and entrepreneur/instructor Chris Predmore, these students are earning dual high school/college credit and technical certifications that can jumpstart them into lucrative industry careers.

In the process of offering professional automotive instruction, Predmore works with students on skills that will translate into any profession — creative problem-solving and group collaboration, time management, attention to detail, communication and safety and proper behavior protocols in the workplace.

Predmore is a proponent of experiential education. For the last two years, Predmore has taken students to the world’s premier auto trade show in Las Vegas. Seventeen students just returned from going with Predmore to a national drag racing event.

Senior Kyleigh Morris comes from an automotive-familiar family. She was unfazed about being in the minority as she wanted to gain her own understanding of machinery she will use most of her adult life.

From the start, Kyleigh said she has been treated as an equal by her male peers.

“I’ve learned more than I could have ever learned by myself,” said Kyleigh, who isn’t yet sure if she will pursue an automotive career but does intend to enroll in the master mechanic course at Yavapai College next fall.

Always fascinated by cars and engines, junior Chaz Schott said this course teaches him skills he knows will one day save him big dollars — just an oil change at a service center can cost $30 or $40.

Most importantly, though, Chaz said this course teaches every student the importance of building a rapport with people “you don’t love” so as to be able to complete important tasks.

“It’s really cool to have this opportunity in high school,” said junior Ryan Coroneos.

Predmore said he takes great pleasure in watching students think. “It’s fun to see then put all the pieces together,” he said.

Staff writer Jason Wheeler contributed to this story.