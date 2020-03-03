Craftsman Court preliminary plat approved

Craftsman Court is one step closer to being a subdivision after the Chino Valley Town Council unanimously approved the preliminary plat at its Tuesday, Feb. 25, meeting.

Located at 701 N. Road 1 East on the southeast corner of Juniper Drive and N. Road 1 East, the property was rezoned to Single Family Residential-7,000 Square Foot Minimum Lot Area in December, said Assistant Planner Will Dingee.

“We’re in the preliminary plat stage, this is purely a conceptual concept for the plat for the subdivision,” Dingee said. “This is essentially just a staff review to making sure it complies with all the applicable criteria set forth by town code.”

The area is surrounded by many other subdivisions, he said. North of it is Colonial Villas and west of it is Country West Manufactured Home Park, the USDA Forest Service, Road Runner Mobile Home Park and Walker Estate, Dingee said. To the east, he said, is Chino Meadows and Highlands Ranch.

When the issue came before the Chino Valley Planning and Zoning Commission in November, applicant Paul Aslanian said he feels it’s a great project for Chino Valley and meets some needs the town has.

“It offers some reasonably priced housing,” Aslanian said, adding it “hit a price point that isn’t met anywhere in the Prescott area and still maintain site built homes.”

The preliminary plat came before P&Z Tuesday, Feb. 4, there were three issues that came up, Dingee said. One issue was the building setback table which he said became approved setbacks fo rhte development when the zone change took effect and another was the omission of the one-foot non-vehicular easement along the properties that have frontage along Juniper Drive, which the commission caught and modified, Dingee said.

The third issue the commission found was the improvements to North Road 1 East, Dingee said. That one will be taken care of, he said.

“Under the preliminary plat, it dictates a 20-foot right-of-way dedication but town code requires pavement improvements, sidewalk and landscaping,” Dingee said. “This will be handled during technical review.”

With the council approving the preliminary plat, the item goes into technical review where he said the engineering gets hammered out and after that, will be the final plat which will be reviewed in front of council before it goes to the county for approval, Dingee said.