OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, March 03
Weather  47.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Craftsman Court preliminary plat approved
Surrounded by other subdivisions, assistant planner says

The location of Craftsman Court. (Town of Chino Valley/Courtesy)

The location of Craftsman Court. (Town of Chino Valley/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: March 3, 2020 8:24 p.m.

Craftsman Court is one step closer to being a subdivision after the Chino Valley Town Council unanimously approved the preliminary plat at its Tuesday, Feb. 25, meeting.

Located at 701 N. Road 1 East on the southeast corner of Juniper Drive and N. Road 1 East, the property was rezoned to Single Family Residential-7,000 Square Foot Minimum Lot Area in December, said Assistant Planner Will Dingee.

“We’re in the preliminary plat stage, this is purely a conceptual concept for the plat for the subdivision,” Dingee said. “This is essentially just a staff review to making sure it complies with all the applicable criteria set forth by town code.”

The area is surrounded by many other subdivisions, he said. North of it is Colonial Villas and west of it is Country West Manufactured Home Park, the USDA Forest Service, Road Runner Mobile Home Park and Walker Estate, Dingee said. To the east, he said, is Chino Meadows and Highlands Ranch.

When the issue came before the Chino Valley Planning and Zoning Commission in November, applicant Paul Aslanian said he feels it’s a great project for Chino Valley and meets some needs the town has.

“It offers some reasonably priced housing,” Aslanian said, adding it “hit a price point that isn’t met anywhere in the Prescott area and still maintain site built homes.”

The preliminary plat came before P&Z Tuesday, Feb. 4, there were three issues that came up, Dingee said. One issue was the building setback table which he said became approved setbacks fo rhte development when the zone change took effect and another was the omission of the one-foot non-vehicular easement along the properties that have frontage along Juniper Drive, which the commission caught and modified, Dingee said.

The third issue the commission found was the improvements to North Road 1 East, Dingee said. That one will be taken care of, he said.

“Under the preliminary plat, it dictates a 20-foot right-of-way dedication but town code requires pavement improvements, sidewalk and landscaping,” Dingee said. “This will be handled during technical review.”

With the council approving the preliminary plat, the item goes into technical review where he said the engineering gets hammered out and after that, will be the final plat which will be reviewed in front of council before it goes to the county for approval, Dingee said.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Craftsman Court rezoning forwarded to council
Chino Valley Town Council approves Craftsman Court rezoning
Heritage Point preliminary plat passes council
Century Ranch phase one preliminary plat passes Chino Valley council
Heritage Point preliminary plat forwarded to council
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries