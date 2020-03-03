Civiltec Engineering Inc. able to begin work on Old Home Manor projects

Civiltec Engineering Inc. can now begin working on the Integrated Water Master Plan and Capital Improvements Plan for Old Home Manor after the Chino Valley Town Council unanimously approved a professional services agreement with the contractor at its Tuesday, Feb. 25, meeting.

It has been nearly a year in the making, said Water Resources Consultant Mark Holmes. March of last year saw the first talk about integrated water master planning at Old Home Manor, he said. A budget was established in May and Civiltech Engineering Inc. was selected as the contractor in October.

“We’ve gone over this in our meetings for a year,” said Councilman Lon Turner. “It’s just one of those necessary items that needs to be accomplished so that we’re ready to move forward.”

The plan has five phases, Holmes said.

The first phase sees the completion of four master plans: one for water resources, one for the water system, one for the wastewater system and one for the reclaimed system.

Phase two looks at ensuring whatever is being proposed will be fully integrated with the town’s utility system and phase three is the five-year capital improvement plan that determines capital improvements for Old Home Manor and develops project prioritization and cost estimates and determines improvements needed to the existing and future system.

Phase four sees development of the landscape and draining plan and design that would utilize storm water for outdoor landscape and watering needs, provide storm water detention and retention and drainage planning and promote water efficiencies and water conservation.

The fifth and final phase is project administration which Holmes said consists of providing council with presentations at work sessions and council meetings, workshops with appropriate town staff and officials, standalone executive summaries of the master plan, the delivery of an integrated water master plan, capital improvement plan and hydraulic water, sewer and reclaimed water models.

All work is set to be completed before the end of November this year, Holmes said. The project has a proposed budget of $287,392 that he said is broken out in two year’s budgets. Fiscal Year 2019-20 will see it cost $129,913.60 and Fiscal Year 2020-21 will see it cost $132,478.40, he said. There is also a phase six contract allowance of $25,000 but it remains to be seen if Civitec Engineering Inc. needs to go out and measure wastewater flows, Holmes said.

“These are the plans and designs needed to ensure the successful infrastructure improvements needed for not only Old Home Manor but what gets built beyond Old Home Manor,” he said.