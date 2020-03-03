OFFERS
Chino Valley Public Library gets new youth librarian
Says she loves working with, being around kids

Chino Valley Youth Librarian Rebecca Laurence looks at one of the children’s books in the library that she could possibly use for an upcoming storytime Thursday morning, Feb. 27. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

Chino Valley Youth Librarian Rebecca Laurence looks at one of the children’s books in the library that she could possibly use for an upcoming storytime Thursday morning, Feb. 27. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: March 3, 2020 8:29 p.m.

photo

Rebecca Laurence was recently hired as the new youth librarian for the Chino Valley Public Library. Her first day was Wednesday, Feb. 19. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

After the retirement of Darlene Westcott in late 2018, the Chino Valley Public Library now has a new youth librarian.

Her name is Rebecca Laurence, she started two weeks ago Wednesday, Feb. 19, and said she’s always loved working with children and grew up going to the library with her parents.

“They always brought me and my siblings there. We’d come out with a big stack of books every week,” Laurence said. “I decided to pursue early childhood education as my degree so I’ve worked with children as a preschool director for eight years and I just love working with kids and being around kids, love reading and inspiring children with literacy and a love of learning.”

Her first couple of weeks have felt good, she said. It’s all been about getting adjusted, meeting some of the families in the area and getting familiar with residents in Chino Valley and finding out what resources are available, Laurence said.

She had her first storytime Wednesday, Feb. 27, and she’s already planning a summer reading program that she says is going to be a lot of fun, she said. Activities are also planned for kids for spring break, such as local magician Eddie Siller coming at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, and a Graphic Novel Art Workshop for kids who are in elementary school through teenagers. Laurence, who is also an artist, will lead the workshop. She said she loves doing portraits and has dabbled in all kinds of different mediums from drawing to oil paintings to photography to colored pencils.

While there have been some great volunteers and part-time librarians who kept storytimes going, such as Amanda Borja, it’s exciting to be able to offer a full program in the community again, Laurence said. Looking to the future, she said she wants to offer more and more for the families.

“We have our current storytime for combined ages and I want to branch out and offer it for different ages, one for younger children and one for older children,” she said. “Get some more involvement with elementary and middle school and even high schoolers with different activities and craft projects they may be interested in.”

Laurence said she welcomes feedback. If there are families and kids who have particular interests in certain topics, she said she’d love to hear what they have to say.

While you can’t ever replace Westcott, Director Scott Bruner said it’s a relief for everybody in the community to get a children’s librarian back in the saddle.

“We open our arms to her and embrace her as part of the one town, one team,” Bruner said, calling her “part of the community.”

ACHIEVERS: Arizona Library Association honors Chino children's librarian
Children’s Library named after Darlene Westcott
Librarian Westcott to retire
Teen plans kids club project to fill in gap for reading program
Arizona Library Association names Chino Valley Library Director Scott Bruner 'Librarian of the Year'
