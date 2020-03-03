Championship run ends in defeat for Eagles

PRESCOTT — Embry-Riddle women’s basketball hosted its Cal Pac championship against the University of Antelope Valley on Monday. The Eagles (24-5, 12-2) and Pioneers (24-4, 13-1) had split in conference play earlier in the season and looked towards a series determiner.

The Eagles and Pioneers found themselves tied early in the first before Haley Villegas (SR/Anthem, Ariz.) drilled a clutch triple to retake the lead. ERAU would hold onto that lead throughout the quarter behind eight points from Jazlyn Maletino-Faga (SR/Tracy, Calif.). Melissa Pfeifer (SR/Hays, Kan.) came out hot for her squad, grabbing seven rebounds and scoring six.

The Pioneers controlled most of the second, with a six point lead going into the last minute. A pair of free throws from Ruiz put the Eagles down four. Two missed shots from the Pioneers led to another four straight from the Eagles. Ruiz came up the floor off of a fast break and found a wide open Allese Williams (SR/Canyon Country, Calif.) under the basket to tie the game. UAV put up a last second effort but did not fall true. Danae Ruiz (SR/Albuquerque, N.M.) led the Eagles as they fought through the deficit, scoring nine in the quarter. Ruiz had help from Maletino-Faga, who put up her own seven.

The third proved to be another tight battle between the Eagles and Pioneers, with neither team being able to pull away. An early four point run for ERAU was their largest of the quarter. As ERAU looked to pull away, UAV snuck in a late five point run. Maletino-Faga led the offense for the Eagles again, dropping another eights.

Things could not be tighter as the fourth was played out. The biggest differential of the whole quarter was only four points, as both the Eagles and Pioneers were even down the stretch. Maletino-Faga hit a giant three for ERAU, putting them up two in the last 40 seconds. The fourth closed even, just as the whole game had been. Antelope Valley tying the game just under 20 seconds. Pfeifer looked to be the hero for the Eagles, with a last chance jumper from the short corner but could not hit. After ruling 0.3 left on the clock, UAV threw one last layup attempt on an inbound that did not fall. Regulation expired with a tie game.

ERAU and UAV were not finished after four quarters and needed an extra five minutes to determine a champion. The Pioneers drew first blood out of the stalemate and held onto that lead into the last 15 seconds. Ruiz drew a foul and sank both free throws, bringing the game back to even. Just as these teams looked like another overtime was needed, UAV sank a floater in the middle of the lane to give them the lead. With only a second on the clock, the Eagles turned to Ruiz, who missed a fade away jumper underneath the basket.

Maletino-Faga led her team in scoring tonight, scoring a career-high 28 points. Ruiz and Villegas were the other Eagles in double-digit scoring, with 19 and 13 respectively. Pfeifer finished huge on the glass, coming down with 14 rebounds. Pfeifer’s 14 were the most from both sides of the floor. Villegas and Ruiz tied for leading in assists with four.