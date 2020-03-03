Cantlon: Prescott’s Presidential Preference Election

The Yavapai County Democratic Presidential Preference Election is coming up March 17, and John Lutes, chairman of the Yavapai Democrats and candidate for county supervisor, says they are pulling out all the stops to encourage a big turnout.

The leading and most well- known candidates are a mix of strengths.

Biden: I have long liked. He’s focused on the issues of ordinary people, working people. He would be as effective as anyone at what he really tries for, as far as he goes. I suspect he would be too cautious and centerist to make as much progress as could be. Any longterm politician has some mistakes to own, but supporting the invasion of Iraq is a really big one. Biden as president might be good, just not as good as could be. Then again if he plays it safe it just continues the “nobody’s really there for us” feeling that’s part of what created the opening for Trump.

Buttigieg: He just dropped out, but had he continued there was not enough history to know what he’d really do, and he’s very centerist. Credit to him for going from almost unknown to an almost-leading candidate, but I’d be afraid he’d be like Obama. Nice guy, but nowhere near assertive enough at making what progress can be made in the circumstances.

By the way, I hope Obama and Hillary keep quiet. They both had their chances, made their mistakes, and just possibly someone else could do more than they did. The debate belongs to the candidates of today.

Bernie: Dear, dear Bernie. Whatever happens, thanks for pushing the envelope. I liked his positions last time but thought Hillary would be more likely to win (she did), and had broad experience internationally, nationally and in all aspects. I thought that with Bernie nearly upending her primary with bold stands, and Trump doing similar on the right, she would get that people wanted bold change. How did she miss that? Dumb mistake. Now Bernie’s making a mistake. I know what he means by Socialism, just some social programs most people would support, like health care for all, but using the word Socialism makes it so easy for opposition to spin it into absurd scare stories. (Venezuela! Aaahhh! Pffft. Yeah, right.)

Bloomberg (Booo! berg): All of these candidates have worked long and hard at political life or ran extraordinary campaigns from small beginnings. Several have avoided big donors to show their support is many small donors. They struggled through early campaigning and debates. Then this dang billionaire wants to billionaire-splain to us all and elbow his way to the front of the line through sheer bucks. The very fact that he doesn’t realize how horribly arrogant that is disqualifies him. Given the extreme problems of big money in politics in recent years, and the would-be billionaire, would-be authoritarian in the White House, the absolute worst thing America could have is a billionaire buying his way to be president.

Warren: She’s bold, people- focused, has well-thought-out detailed plans, has shown she can be effective at winning some big legislation, very bright, relentless. If people want bold change without false Socialist labels, you can be sure that Warren in office would not be sitting still. She’d be vigorously, relentlessly stirring the pot in people-focused ways.

My criterion is who would be most like FDR, because that’s what we need. Who do you think could do that best? Use your vote to make it known.

Tom Cantlon is a local business owner and writer and can be reached at comments at tomcantlon.com.