Book Sale benefits Dewey-Humboldt activities and summer reading program, Thursday, March 5

Friends of the library sponsors a book sale at the Dewey-Humboldt Town Library, 2735 Corral St. on the first Thursday of each month from 12 to 4 p.m.

Books included in this sale include autobiographies, subject sections on travel, politics, romance, crafts, animals, health and wellness, westerns and more. All proceeds benefiting the Dewey-Humboldt activities and the summer reading program.

For more information, visit yavapailibrary.org/dewey.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.