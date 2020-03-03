OFFERS
Blood Drives for March 2020

You can donate blood locally through Vitalant or The American Red Cross. (Courier stock photo)

Originally Published: March 3, 2020 1:28 p.m.

• Friday, March 6 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look in Prescott Valley

• Tuesday, March 10 from 1:30 to 6 p.m. at Dewey-Humboldt Community Blood Drive Humboldt Bible Church, 2500 Old Black Canyon Highway

• Tuesday, March 10 from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Pronghorn Ranch Clubhouse, 7051 N. Antelope Meadows Dr. in Prescott Valley

• Tuesday, March 10 from 2 to 6 p.m. Printpack Parking Lot, 6800 E. 2nd St. in Prescott Valley

• Thursday, March 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Prescott Valley Public Library, Crystal Room, 7401 Skoog Blvd.

• March 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at KOC St. Catherine LaBoure Church Hall, 2062 N. Hwy 89 in Chino Valley

• March 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kohl’s Prescott Valley bus in parking lot, 3280 Glassford Hill Rd.

• March 18 from 12 to 4 p.m. AZDOT-Highways Division Bloodmobile, 1109 E. Commerce Dr. in Prescott

• March 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at TitleMax Bloodmobile, 1205 Gail Gardner Way in Prescott

• March 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Prescott YMCA bus in parking lot, 750 Whipple St.

• March 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Prescott Gateway Mall Suite 244, next to Claires (suite with large blue doors), 3250 Gateway Blvd.

• March 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walmart Prescott Valley Bloodmobile, 3450 Glassford Hill Rd.

• March 23 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Yavapai College Community Room (Building 19), 1100 E. Sheldon in Prescott

• March 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Chino Valley High School Community Large Gym, 760 E. Center St.

• March 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Yavapai Regional Medical Center Spruce Room, 1003 Willow Creek Rd. in Prescott

• Thursday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Little Dealer Little Prices, 2757 N. Truwood Dr. in Prescott Valley

• Monday, March 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Dr. in Prescott

• Tuesday, March 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority, 8603 E. Eastridge Dr. in Prescott Valley.

