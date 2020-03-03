Badgers shake early jitters, bully Tempe in home opener

PRESCOTT — Prescott came out a little shaky in their home opener on Tuesday, even falling behind early to a historically substandard Tempe team. However, the Badgers’ bats caught fire in the middle innings and the rest was history as they routed the Buffaloes 12-1 in five innings.

“We played four games last week in three days and then we took Saturday, Sunday off. And then we were going to practice yesterday but we got rained and snowed on, so that might’ve had a little bit to do with us not being quite ready to go right away at the plate,” Prescott head coach Kent Winslow said. “But our guys made good adjustments and finally figured it out.”

The Badgers opened their season at the Adam Donnenfield Tournament where they struggled against strong teams like Desert Ridge, Cibola and Queen Creek. However, Prescott salvaged a solid 8-1 win over Dobson behind a two-hit, complete-game performance by pitcher Hunter Hayes.

Playing in front of their home crowd at Cal Cordes Field for the first time might’ve made the Badgers a little antsy on Tuesday. Luke Fredrick (1-for-2, 1 RBI) started on the bump for Prescott and retired the side in the first inning, but he then gave up one run in the second.

However, the Badgers slowly started to settle down and find a rhythm as Fredrick helped to negate the run he gave up by getting on base. This set up shortstop Elvis Hauptman (2-for-3, 2 RBI), who drove in Fredrick with a sacrifice grounder to even the score 1-1.

Tempe didn’t allow another run in that second frame but the Badgers had already smelled blood and seized complete control in the third. After Fredrick threw a scoreless third inning, the Badgers loaded the bases, which brought Korey Schwartz (1-for-3, 3 RBIs) to the plate with no outs.

Schwartz was walked to give the Badgers a 2-1 lead while Fredrick got in on the action by recording a sacrifice grounder to score another. In that same play though, the Tempe first baseman overthrew third base, allowing Prescott to tack on two more runs for a 5-1 lead.

The game was ultimately decided in the bottom of the fourth when the Badgers erupted for seven runs. The onslaught was sparked by a two-run shot over the left-field fence by Schwartz, which was then followed by a flurry of other hits, including triples from Cooper Wells (2-for-3, 1 RBI) and Rhett Pearce (2-for-2, 2 RBI).

“It’s nice to have our guys that have been here for a while step up and then it’s easier for the guys that are like, ‘OK yeah, Korey just hit one out.’ Now everybody gets on board,” Winslow said on Schwartz’s homer. “[Schwartz] hit that one pretty good. He hit one against Dobson that was probably another 40 feet farther than that one … But yea he’s got a little pop.”

With the Badgers taking a 12-1 lead into the fifth inning, Tempe would’ve needed a lofty push to deactivate the mercy rule. But that never happened as Winslow went with pitcher Malikja Hawkins to close the game out. Winslow’s decision worked like a charm as Hawkins swiftly retired the side to secure the victory for Prescott.

Fredrick finished the game with one earned run and seven strikeouts in four innings pitched. The senior admitted the Badgers were somewhat out of sorts in the early stages, but he also said it felt good to put on a show for the home crowd.

“It felt good. Everyone had a little bit of butterflies coming into the game,” Frederick said. “We played this team last year and we knew we could beat them. Then we settled in a little bit, we got relaxed and had good at-bats and we just put it on them.”

UP NEXT

The Badgers (2-3) will continue their three-game homestead with a contest against Shadow Mountain (3-4) on Thursday, March 5 at 3 p.m.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.