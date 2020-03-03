OFFERS
Authorities seize alligator from Ohio basement

In this Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 photo from the Madison Township Police Department, a Madison Township Police officer assists state wildlife officials to retrieve an alligator being kept in the basement of a residence in Groveport, Ohio. (Madison Township Police Department/Ohio Department of Agriculture via AP)

In this Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 photo from the Madison Township Police Department, a Madison Township Police officer assists state wildlife officials to retrieve an alligator being kept in the basement of a residence in Groveport, Ohio. (Madison Township Police Department/Ohio Department of Agriculture via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 3, 2020 9:51 a.m.

GROVEPORT, Ohio — Authorities in Ohio have seized an alligator that was being kept in the basement of a home.

According to a Facebook post from the Madison Township Police Department, the owner of the 25-year-old reptile did not have an exotic animal permit and voluntarily surrendered the animal.

State wildlife officials retrieved the animal from the Groveport residence. The American Alligator will be taken to an animal sanctuary in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

