Authorities seize alligator from Ohio basement
Originally Published: March 3, 2020 9:51 a.m.
GROVEPORT, Ohio — Authorities in Ohio have seized an alligator that was being kept in the basement of a home.
According to a Facebook post from the Madison Township Police Department, the owner of the 25-year-old reptile did not have an exotic animal permit and voluntarily surrendered the animal.
State wildlife officials retrieved the animal from the Groveport residence. The American Alligator will be taken to an animal sanctuary in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Most Read
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- 18-year-old Prescott Valley man accepts plea agreement for child abuse at Gummy Bear child care center
- Body found in Prescott Valley home where garage fire occurred; police investigating
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- 84-year-old Prescott woman jumps Whiskey Row street curb, damages door of business
- Editorial cartoon (1) : March 1, 2020
- Dump truck rolls on residential street in Prescott; driver injured
- Minor planet named after Prescott meteorite hunter
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 27, 2020
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: