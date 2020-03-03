Arizona confirms man in 20s is state's 2nd virus case
PHOENIX — An Arizona man who came in direct contact with a coronavirus patient is now the state's second case.
State and Maricopa County health officials said Tuesday that lab tests conducted the day before confirmed the man, who is in his 20s, has been infected with COVID-19.
Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, county medical director for disease control, says the man, who resides in metro Phoenix, is in stable condition and recovering at home. The patient he came in contact with is someone outside of Arizona who had traveled to a community where the virus has spread.
Public health workers have instructed those in close contact with the man to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Sunenshine says it's no surprise that there is a new case in Arizona as the number of cases continues to climb around the U.S. She says it's good news that this latest patient is expected to make a full recovery.
Knowing when and where the man was exposed, the medical director says the case does not signify the virus is spreading in the community.
The U.S. count of COVID-19 cases has topped 100, spread across at least 11 states. Six people have died, all in Washington state.
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- 18-year-old Prescott Valley man accepts plea agreement for child abuse at Gummy Bear child care center
- Body found in Prescott Valley home where garage fire occurred; police investigating
- Editorial cartoon (1) : March 1, 2020
- 84-year-old Prescott woman jumps Whiskey Row street curb, damages door of business
- Dump truck rolls on residential street in Prescott; driver injured
- Minor planet named after Prescott meteorite hunter
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 27, 2020
- Report: Gateway Mall power may be shut off, property owner says bill has been paid
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: