Arizona AG lists top 10 fraud complaints in state for 2019
Updated as of Tuesday, March 3, 2020 10:37 PM
In conjunction with Arizona Consumer Protection Week, Attorney General Mark Brnovich released the 2019 Top 10 Consumer Fraud Complaint categories filed with the Attorney General’s Office in 2019.
1) Telemarketing and Phone Scams
2) Motor Vehicle Sales, Repairs and Rentals
3) Mortgage and Real Estate
4) Telecommunications (i.e. Internet Service Providers, Cell Phones, Pay TV, Bundling)
5) Insurance Service Contract/Warranty (i.e. Home Warranties)
6) Computers (Computer Internet Scams)
7) Construction (Home Improvements/Home Repairs)
8) Time Shares
9) Collection Services
10) Banking (General services)
For the second straight year, telemarketing and phone scams have led the rankings as the top consumer complaint filed with the AGO.
In 2019, the AGO received nearly 2,000 consumer complaints related to telemarketing and phone scams. In 2019, the AGO processed more than 14,000 written consumer complaints and fielded nearly 40,000 phone calls from consumers.
Also in 2019, the AGO secured over $38 million in restitution for consumers.
Since Brnovich took office in January 2015, the AGO has obtained a record amount of consumer restitution, recovering more than $94 million directly for consumers.
If you believe you have been the victim of consumer fraud, you can file a consumer complaint by visiting the Attorney General’s website. If you need a complaint form sent to you, contact the Attorney General’s Office outside the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas at (800) 352-8431. Complaints can be filed in English or Spanish.
Information provided by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.
