7 in 7: Phippen exhibit, geology talk on tap

From the opening of the Phippen Museum’s next exhibit “CLICK: Expose the West” to the Gilbert & Sullivan Players coming to the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center to a Geology Talk on landslides, there’s plenty to check out next week in the Quad Cities.

1 – See five-time award winning entertainer Corrie Sachs starring as Reba McEntire in her tribute to the performer at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Friday, March 6.

Widely considered one of the best and the best known McEntire tribute artists in the country, Sachs has performed in dozens of shows over the years from “Country Tonight” and “Country Fever” to American Superstars” and “Legends in Concert.”

Tickets for the show are $25 for adults and $22 for seniors, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

2 – Develop an enjoyment for photographic images of the West with the Phippen Museum’s next exhibit, “CLICK: Expose the West,” showing from Saturday, March 7, through Sunday, July 19.

Commercially introduced in 1839, practical photography was a cumbersome process requiring loads of equipment and lots of time with tools and chemicals necessary to create photographic images being bulky and caustic. Yet, they were hauled through some of the most unforgiving environments in America to create the first portraits and landscapes of the American Wests.

From Edward Curtis to Ansel Adams, these extremely dedicated photographers of the past documented and paid tribute to the West through their photos, and this special invitational exhibit, presenting the images of their modern day counterparts, features fine art photography from 23 of America’s most outstanding photographers of the West.

The Phippen Museum is located at 4701 N. Highway 89. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, AAA members, active military personnel and veterans, $5 for students and free for children 12 and younger or museum members.

3 – Hear a special heritage program at the Phippen Museum at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, featuring poets and singers with the Arizona Cowboy Poets sharing their unique brand of western entertainment including an introduction to their organization, an overview of Prescott’s local ranching history and a presentation of cowboy poet Don Fernwalt.

The event also includes a special performance by Will Play for Hay, a Prescott group dedicated to preserving Prescott’s western culture through the music of the cowboy, rancher and the American West.

Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, AAA members, active military personnel and veterans, $5 for students and free for children 12 and younger or museum members.

4 – Enjoy a show by Carvin Jones, a Phoenix musician named one of the 50 Greatest Blues Guitarists of All Time by Guitarist Magazine and called “one of the best guitarists in the world” by London Surrey News, as he comes to Prescott for a show at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center Saturday, March 7.

Jones has opened shows for big names such as Carlos Santana, Jeff Beck, Gary Moore, John Mayell, Albert Collins, Johnny Winter, Jimmy Vaughn and other blues legends.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are $25 for adults and $22 for seniors, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St.

5 – See the critically acclaimed New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players, who delighted local audiences with “The Pirates of Penzance” return to Prescott for a performance of “The Mikado” at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7.

Tickets for the show start at $32 and are available online at www.ycpac.com. The Yavapai College Performing Arts Center is located at 1100 E. Sheldon St.

6 – Head to the Prescott Public Library for the next CoffeeHouse Concert featuring Ryan Biter Sunday, March 8.

A series that showcases local and regional talent with an emphasis on original music, Biter’s music echoes the expansive soul of the southwest, and his sound is equal parts rural Americana, spectacled college town hipster, mountain bluegrass and new-age funk beatbox drum circle. He’s been likened to a favorite pair of jeans: utterly unique yet enjoyably familiar. The 2 p.m. event and the coffee are free.

The Prescott Public Library is located at 215 E. Goodwin St.

7 - Get a feel for how numerous and widespread landslide processes are throughout Arizona with Joe Cook, research geologist at the University of Arizona, discussing how the Arizona Geological Survey is refining landslide mapping from north of Phoenix to Flagstaff along I-17 at a Geology Talks event at the Prescott Public Library Tuesday, March 10.

The 6 p.m. talk, titled “Identifying and Mapping Landslides in Arizona,” is presented by the Central Arizona Geology Club and features new topographic datasets, field mapping and drone aerial photography.

The event also includes an opportunity to show and tell and ask questions of geology club members.

The Prescott Public Library is located at 215 E. Goodwin St.

Want to let readers know of an upcoming event to spotlight in The Daily Courier’s “7 in 7” series? Email information to jwheeler@prescottaz.com