Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, March 03
150 business days left until Arizona’s Travel ID goes into effect

An example of the kind of license that will be necessary for airplane flights. (Courtesy)

An example of the kind of license that will be necessary for airplane flights. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 3, 2020 9:53 p.m.

There are approximately 150 business days left until Oct. 1, and the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division is reminding customers to get the AZ Travel ID sooner rather than later.

Without the Arizona Travel ID, travelers will be unable to make it through federal TSA airport checkpoints starting Oct. 1.

“The clock is ticking and people need to get their AZ Travel ID,” said MVD Stakeholder Relations Manager Jennifer Bowser Richards. “We don’t want to see travel plans ruined because flyers don’t have an ID that the TSA will accept. That’s a very real risk for people who don’t get an AZ Travel ID.”

Customers should begin the application process at AZTravelID.com. They can make an appointment at ServiceArizona.com to visit an MVD office, or visit an authorized third-party office that provides license and ID services.

In order to get the AZ Travel ID, customers need to bring in a document such as a birth certificate or valid U.S. passport to prove identity and a second document with their Social Security number.

Finally, two pieces of documentation proving Arizona residency such as a utility bill, bank statement or something similar with a current name and physical address (not a P.O. Box) are also needed.

The AZ Travel ID replaces the current license or ID and resets the expiration date. The cost is $25, and under federal law, it’s valid for eight years.

“There are customers who plan to simply use a passport even if they’re just flying to someplace like Atlanta, Denver or L.A., which is their choice, but we suggest that the AZ Travel ID is more convenient,” Richards said. “Other customers have told us they rarely, if ever, travel by air, but having an AZ Travel ID would be valuable in case of an unexpected trip that required air travel.”

For more information and to apply for an AZ Travel ID: AZTravelID.com.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.

