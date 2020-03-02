OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, March 03
Weather  36.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

US identifies habitat critical for survival of rare songbird

This undated image provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a western yellow-billed cuckoo. The agency on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 recommended designating hundreds of square miles in seven western states as critical habitat for the threatened species. (Mark Dettling/Point Blue/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP)

This undated image provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a western yellow-billed cuckoo. The agency on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 recommended designating hundreds of square miles in seven western states as critical habitat for the threatened species. (Mark Dettling/Point Blue/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP)

SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN, Associated Press
Originally Published: March 2, 2020 11:55 p.m.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. wildlife managers proposed Thursday to set aside a vast area across seven Western states as habitat critical to the survival of a rare songbird that migrates each year from Central and South America to its breeding grounds in Mexico and the U.S.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service made public its recommendation for the western yellow-billed cuckoo in a federal notice. If approved, the designation would affect activities that involve federal funding or permitting along hundreds of miles of rivers and streams in Arizona and New Mexico north to Idaho.

Each spring and fall, the cuckoo uses river corridors as routes to travel between its wintering and breeding grounds. Nesting pairs find refuge in willows, cottonwoods and other trees along waterways and once their chicks hatch, their voracious appetites for insects help them fuel up for the return trip south.

The birds play a role in the health of river systems throughout their range, said Michael Robinson with the Center for Biological Diversity, one of the groups pressing for more protections for the threatened species.

“The birds return year after year to the river valleys that often have eruptions of caterpillars, cicadas, grasshoppers and other invertebrates that would otherwise defoliate all the trees if there wasn’t something like a yellow-billed cuckoo to control them,” Robinson said.

With its long tail and flashy white markings, the cuckoo also is referred to as a “rain crow.” It’s often heard on humid afternoons, its distinctive song of coos and rattling clicks preceding the summer storms.

Federal biologists describe the cuckoo as an elusive species. Difficult to observe, it selects its nesting spots based on habitat conditions and the availability of food. That means breeding habitat not suitable one year may become suitable the next due to increased rainfall or flooding, while favorable areas might degrade the next year.

In proposing the critical habitat, the Fish and Wildlife Service took into account the dynamic nature of the cuckoo’s nesting and breeding habits.

The agency said threats to the bird’s habitat include altered hydrology, grazing, nonnative vegetation, human disturbance and climate change.

“The cuckoo’s decline brings us a message about the desperate situation of Western rivers,” Robinson said.

Most breeding in the U.S. occurs in Arizona and New Mexico. The proposed habitat designation also would include areas in California, Colorado, Utah, Texas and Idaho.

A habitat plan was first floated in 2014 but never approved. Under the new proposal, other areas in California, Nevada and Wyoming were removed from consideration.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

<I>Federal officials say ...</I><BR>Habitat designation will have little effect
Moore: Help save critical riparian habitat to protect endangered bird species
Frog found in Ariz., NM gets habitat protection
Learn about local endangered species from expert Wednesday
Talk of the Town: Ten reasons to protect the Verde
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries