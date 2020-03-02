Threat prompts lockdown at VA campus
The VA medical center in Prescott was temporarily locked down after a patient on the campus made a threat early Monday afternoon, March 2.
The threat was made by a man around 1 p.m. in the center’s mental health building, said Mary Dillinger, a public affairs officer for the Northern Arizona Veteran Affairs Health Care System.
A lockdown was quickly declared and several campus police officers responded to the building. While people could leave the campus, no one was allowed to enter during the incident, Dillinger said.
Within about 20 minutes, the officers apprehended the suspect and the lockdown was lifted.
“The issue was resolved without incident and we returned to normal operations right after that,” Dillinger said.
No one was injured and no weapon was found on the suspect. Officers did, however, turn the man over to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO).
YCSO spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn said they detained the man and a mental health crisis response team was called out to assist.
The man was eventually admitted to a crisis stabilization unit rather than being booked into jail, D’Evelyn said.
No specifics on what exactly the threat was and who it targeted were provided by authorities.
