Report: Gateway Mall power may be shut off, property owner says bill has been paid

Arizona Public Service (APS) circulated a letter to all of Prescott Gateway Mall’s tenants Monday morning, March 2, warning them that the mall’s ownership group is delinquent on paying its electric bills and that the company could turn off the mall’s power as soon as March 9.

Becky Rudd, APS account manager of the Northwest Division who is handling the mall’s case, stated in the letter: “Despite setting up multiple payment arrangements to allow Gateway Mall’s property owner and property management company to catch up and pay their delinquent bills, we have received only minimal responses since January.”

Rudd added that APS is hoping that the payments were an oversight by Kohan Retail Investment Group, Inc., which has owned the mall since late 2018.

Kohan has had similar problems with delinquent utility bills and unpaid back taxes at some of the other malls it owns across the country. Some include malls in Wyomissing and Pennsdale, Pennsylvania, according to media reports. One in Mason City, Iowa, closed in March 2019 due to a power outage.

Nevertheless, Kohan Retail Investment Group owner Mike Kohan said in a phone interview late Monday afternoon that his company paid the APS bill on Friday, Feb. 28, for Gateway Mall, 3280 Gateway Blvd. It is unclear what precisely is happening.

“There will not be any problem,” Kohan said. “… There will not be an issue with this [in the future]. Guaranteed.”

Rudd made it clear in her letter that the mall shops’ owners are not responsible for “paying the landlord’s outstanding bills.”

“We also want you to know that we are making every effort to avoid shutting off service due to the owner’s non-payment,” the letter adds.

Gateway Mall’s property manager, Kaela Seisinger, responded to a knock on her locked office door at the mall to give only a brief comment, saying that the mall had recently paid its electric bill. She would not confirm when the bill was paid.

Despite Seisinger’s comments, it was cold comfort to employees at the mall’s various shops, which include six restaurants in the food court, several apparel and specialty gift stores, among others. The mall has an estimated 100 to 115 businesses that could be affected by this issue. Shop employees were flabbergasted, but not surprised at the news.

In a cursory poll, The Daily Courier spoke with multiple stores’ owners or managers on Monday; of them one was not aware of the mall being delinquent in paying its electric bills.

One stated they might be able to stay open even if the electricity were cut off, since the business gets sunlight through the glass windows at the front of the store.

Legally, however, that might not be possible. Many of the mall’s stores rely heavily on electricity, including all of the restaurants, which need refrigeration and freezers to keep their perishable food viable.

Many stated power has never been shut off before at the Gateway Mall and at least one didn’t expect it to be this time either.

Bella by Leah, a new makeup, skin care, handbags and jewelry store directly across from Smooths, conducted its soft opening Feb. 24. It signed a lease with the mall six weeks ago and had just moved away from Cortez Street downtown. Provided the mall pays its electric bill, the shop is scheduled to conduct its grand opening in late March and is counting on the mall to fulfill its obligations.

Fly-U Shuttle, which operates a shuttle service to and from the mall in Prescott to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, declined to comment on the mall’s power problem. Fly-U keeps a small office toward the mall’s middle entrance.

If the Kohan group does not pay the electric bill, or if it has not done so already, it is possible that the mall’s shop owners would have to resort to legal action to recoup any losses. Several shop owners had been contacting mall management throughout the day on Monday to complain about the issue.

Some shop owners told the Courier that they are holding off on paying rent to mall ownership until the problem with the delinquent electricity bills is resolved. APS stated in its letter that it wouldn’t be feasible, “given the configuration of the facilities that serve the mall,” to turn on electricity to separate businesses.

One media report stated that Kohan has a way of coming through with the money at the very last moment. However, in at least one case the mall owner’s check for back taxes bounced.

